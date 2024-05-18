Selling Sunset fans “cringe” as Heather announces show with husband’s ex-wife

Heather just made a video with Tarek and his ex-wife Christina; needless to say, it was not well received.

When Heather married Tarek El Moussa, Selling Sunset fans instantly recognized him as a fellow reality TV star. Specifically, he is an HGTV icon for his series Flip or Flo, which he had with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Now that Tarek and Heather are together, the couple has maintained a relationship with Christina to co-parent Tarek and Christina’s two children together. And now, their relationship is hitting TV screens.

On May 15, it was announced that HGTV is releasing a series called The Flip Off, which stars Tarek & Heather El Moussa and Christina Hall and her new husband, Josh Hall.

It’s advertised as a competition series where the two couples compete to see who is the ultimate home renovator.

To celebrate their new series Heather & Chelsea made an Instagram video on May 14 where they dressed exactly alike and pretended to get each other mixed up. At the end of the clip Tarek quipped, “Well, I guess it is confusing”.

Viewers instantly took to Reddit about the promotional video in a thread simply called “so cringe.” And as the title suggests, most are weirded out by the video and the show’s concept in general.

One fan wrote, “While I’m glad they can co-parent and be nice together, the concept of this is kind of weird to me; it gives very much sister wives or something, idk.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “It’s a nice concept; co-parents getting along is beautiful and healthy for the children. However, this is just a bit uncomfortable, in my opinion.”

The Flip Off is slated to premiere in 2025, and there is still no official release date for Season 8 of Selling Sunset.