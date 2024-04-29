Stranger Things Season 5 theory predicts Will to transform into terrifying villain worse than Vecna

While Stranger Things Season 5 may take some time to hit Netflix, spoilers and sneak peeks at the season have fans predicting Will’s villainous fate.

Will Byers has been a central character in the Stranger Things universe due to his connection to the Upside Down and Vecna. In Season 4, the main characters thought they had defeated Vecna and finally got some peace.

But with a video of the cast filming Season 5 circulating online, and details from a fan sighting, it all points to Will possibly becoming D&D villain Acererak. It all originated from a video on X/Twitter of the cast filming a dire scene at the new Radio Station.

“This week, the cast of #StrangerThings5 was reportedly filming a BIG action sequence at the NEW Radio Station set. ‘Steve, you need to RUN’, fighting noises & multiple screamings were heard at their night shoot,” said the tweet alongside the video footage.

Many soon speculated the person yelling in agony was Will due to the similarities in voice. It led to a whirlwind of theories that Will could become Acererak in Stranger Things Season 5. But how?

A fan had posted online that he saw a person on set in costume with “squiggly vine-like horns.” Another fan commented on its possible connection to how Vecna was originally portrayed, “POTENTIAL SPOILERS: This is a drawing the person made when describing what they saw at the Radio Station AND NOW I GET REMINDED HOW THE OG VECNA LOOKS (don’t take this as it’s 100% vecna pls).”

But the speculation leads to an even bigger realization worse than Vecna. “So this is probably one of the villains of S5 of Stranger Things Acererak a being who can travel Multiverses,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

According to D&D lore, he’s a powerful wizard who becomes lich and demilich and travels across the multiverse looking for artifacts. He’s also known as The Devourer, Lord of Unlife, and Acererak of the Scarlet Robes with the ability to control the undead. He’s also said to be an apprentice to Vecna.

Will’s storyline will come full circle and his connection to the Upside Down. It’s likely Will’s ineherent connection will lead him to be controlled by Vecna against his will. With one fan saying, “Will turning into Acererak but still telling them to run is so Will I love him.” But Stranger Things Season 4 may have teased the storyline all along.

A fan noticed, “HOLY- THAT’S NOT VECNA THAT’S ACERERAK I’M SCREAMING.” In Season 4 when Eddie Munson introduces a spellcaster during a D&D session, he slams down a figurine. The figurine may have been Acererak and not Vecna.

That’s not all. When the reported episode titles were released for Season 5, a fan noticed Episode 4 “Sorcerer” could be about Will. “SORCERER- WILL HAS HIDDEN POWERS?” said the fan.

Many speculated and hoped Eddie would return as Kas, the vampire lacky of Vecna. But signs are instead pointing to Will and the possibility to be the one to destroy Vecna.

