Stranger Things fans are split on who will die after intense audio leak

An audio snippet from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 has left fans divided over which major character will die.

Stranger Things Season 5 is nowhere near being completed, but fans think that an audio clue from production is hinting towards a notable character death. (Warning: if you’re not interested in any potential spoilers for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, there will be theories and audio in this article!)

Namely, they thing Steve could be a very strong contender. On April 27, a recording from the set captured audio of a cast member yelling: “Steve, you need to run!” Reports also suggest that screams and fighting noises could be heard on set around the same time.

Article continues after ad

The recording took place earlier this week at the Radio Station set. Although the plot details aren’t known, it’s obvious that this will be a key moment for Steve. Most likely, this could involve a major death scene, thanks to the scale and action-packed nature of the shoot. (And, of course, those horrified screams.)

Article continues after ad

But who’s going to bite the dust? Fans are divided over this matter. Many seem to think that Steve himself could be up for grabs from some Demogorgons. They are telling him to “run”, after all.

“Steve is actually f**king cooked, oh my god,” one X user wrote. “Oh my god, that man is DEAD, it’s djover,” said another, referencing Joe Keery (who plays Steve)’s music-making moniker.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my boy Steve isn’t going to make it,” one comment said.

But not everyone is convinced that Steve is the one on the line. Some are arguing that Steve being told to run could intricate that a different character is about to die. They may even be sacrificing themselves in order to save him. In the minds of fans, the most likely candidates for this are Dustin and Jonathan. (Indeed, Jonathan does seem like a good contender here.)

Article continues after ad

“It’s so obviously someone getting attacked and telling Steve to run. Sounds like either Dustin or Jonathan maybe all three but Steve is obviously not the one getting attacked here…” said one user.

Article continues after ad

“Everyone is saying Steve bones but from my perspective it sounds like the person yelling run is being left behind. Like telling him he needs to go because he can still save himself?” another wrote. A third added: “Calling it, whoever is screaming (probably Jonathan) is gonna die here. And him yelling to Steve is one of the last things he does before he dies.”

While we wait to find out who gets to the end of the Netflix series, check out our guide to the best TV shows to watch now.