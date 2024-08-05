Star Wars at D23 2024: What to expect

There are high hopes for Star Wars to make a big splash at D23, with announcements on new movies and Disney+ series sure to drop over the weekend.

Star Wars took a big-screen break following The Rise of Skywalker. It’s not that projects haven’t been brewing – several upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows are in development – it’s just that the 2023 strikes and shifting creative plans delayed things.

We’ve had things like The Acolyte to tide us over, but Disney is planning a comeback in a big way.

With films like Dawn of the Jedi as well as more Star Wars shows to come, it’s worth keeping your eye on D23 2024 – taking place on August 9-11, 2024 – to find out where all these projects sit.

Star Wars projects we expect to hear about

We should get updates on Star Wars movies and shows including Dawn of the Jedi, New Jedi Order, Skeleton Crew, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

While we wouldn’t be surprised if new movies were announced, plenty of existing projects are already on the docket.

It would be great to get some updates on the status of the ones going ahead, and the omission of some will likely point to them having been canned.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The next thing to release will be Skeleton Crew, so it’s a good guess we’ll get some details on the Jude Law series. Perhaps a trailer, if we’re lucky.

The show is expected around Christmas 2024, so the timing lines up perfectly for D23.

Andor Season 2

Following that will be Andor Season 2. Twelve episodes spanning four years will end Cassian Andor’s prequel series, leading right into the events of Rogue One.

It was originally set for August 2024 but the WGA strike of 2023 halted production. Disney elected to keep it off its 2024 slate and push it into 2025.

We might not get loads of exciting material from D23, but a release window or some stills from shooting might be on the cards.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu film reportedly started filming in 2024 and aims for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026. Disney has secured the date, though it could move depending on delays. This will be the first cinema event since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Announced in January 2024, The story takes place in the New Republic Era and is the culmination of Dave Filoni’s small-screen adventures on Disney+. Shooting hasn’t started, but some teases about who else will star would be fun.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order

New Jedi Order brings back Daisy Ridley’s Rey and is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. We’ll watch her attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order following Darth Sidious’ defeat.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct. It’s in active development with Steven Knight beginning his work on the script in early 2024, and is expected to be the next in the Star Wars release order after Mando’s flick.

It might just be a verbal update we get on this, but we’ll take anything!

Lando movie

A Lando spin-off was revealed in 2020 and planned as a series starring Donald Glover. However, recent updates from September 2023 say it’s now being developed as a movie.

News has been incredibly dry in the last year, so it’ll be interesting to hear if the Lando movie is still happening.

Dawn of the Jedi

James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi is the project on this list that’s almost certain to actually come out. It was announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023.

The story will take us to the far-flung past before the Jedi were established.

Filming hasn’t begun yet, so any news from this title is likely to be about a secured headliner in the cast, creatives behind the scenes, or reiterating that it’s going ahead.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

There’s little to no information on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film. No date, no plot, no cast.

The last we heard, it’s still going ahead. The most we can hope for here is the green light that it’s still going forward, or some announcements about the cast and concept.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy

The Last Jedi director was in talks to make a new Star Wars trilogy.

If this is still going ahead, it’s very early days. So, this is another case of waiting to see if there’s any movement on it. We don’t expect to hear an update on this at D23, but we’d be happy to be proved wrong.

D23 schedule

D23 2024 is on August 9-11, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

All of the Star Wars events are listed below, and you can find the all-encompassing schedule that includes Marvel and other franchises on D23’s website.

The key things are the Entertainment Showcase on Friday which will include updates about major projects, and the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, which features big Star Wars names.

Friday, August 9

Actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett (11:45am – 12:45pm) Meet actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ young Boba Fett from Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Clone Wars, LEGO Star Wars, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Bad Batch for a signing opportunity.

Experience ILM StageCraft (12:00pm – 12:45pm, 2:00pm – 2:45pm) Lucasfilm presents the magic of ILM StageCraft™, the technology used to bring to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more. Hear from luminaries such as Doug Chiang, the creature team from Legacy Effects, and more for a look behind the scenes.

Disney Entertainment Showcase (7:00pm – 9:00pm) Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide.



Saturday, 11 August

Experience ILM StageCraft (10:00am – 10:45am)

Actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett (11:45am – 12:45pm)

Experience ILM StageCraft (12:00pm – 12:45pm)

Experience ILM StageCraft (2:00pm – 2:45pm)

Sunday, 12 August

Experience ILM StageCraft (10:00am – 10:45am)

Actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett (11:45am – 12:45pm)

Experience ILM StageCraft (12:00pm – 12:45pm)

Experience ILM StageCraft (2:00pm – 2:45pm)

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony (5:00pm – 7:00pm) Since 1987, the Disney Legends Awards program has honored gifted individuals for the significant impact they’ve had on the Disney legacy. We’ll be honoring the 2024 class of Disney Legends on Sunday, August 11, at 5 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Includes Frank Oz, Harrison Ford, and John Williams.



How to watch D23

In-person D23 2024 tickets are sold out, but Disney’s Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz said portions of the event will be streamed on Disney+.

Ayaz shared the news during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. He said D23 2024 will “take it to a whole new level,” by taking advantage of Disney’s streaming platform.

That said, there haven’t been any more announcements since then so we’re unsure what exactly will stream. We imagine it would only be short pockets, as Disney will likely want to keep D23 as a premium fan experience like San Diego Comic-Con is.

Let’s hope for a fruitful Star Wars D23!

