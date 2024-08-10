Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer is already drawing comparisons to one of the best adventure movies of all time

Star Wars got some shout-outs at D23 this year, with one of the main reveals being the Skeleton Crew trailer – which has left some fans drawing comparisons to an iconic adventure movie.

Skeleton Crew is set to throw the Star Wars franchise into a new direction with a kid-leaning appeal and family-style adventure that follows a group of children lost in space.

The trailer for the new Star Wars show, which debuted at D23, provides an even clearer look into this new part of the galaxy. Most notably, it’s got everyone comparing it to The Goonies – but not necessarily in positive ways.

The trailer introduces the cast of kids that’ll lead audiences through Skeleton Crew, and reveals just how they end up stranded across the universe. What’s more, there’s glimpses of Jude Law’s Jedi character, as well as some aptly alien-looking creatures.

The trailer starts out in what looks like a futuristic suburbia setting, with the space-travelling adventure definitely emulating classic ’80s adventure movies. As such, comparisons to The Goonies were inevitable, with many pointing to this as a good thing.

As one Reddit user wrote: “This is what they should be doing. Star Wars’ universe can encompass every genre of film. And should do, I believe.”

“Definitely the most suburban American vibes I’ve gotten from Star Wars,” said another. “It’s throwing me for a loop but it’s also hilarious, they REALLY weren’t kidding about The Goonies vibes. I’ll definitely check it out.”

Another wrote: “This looks great. Huge 80’s kids adventure feel, Goonies being an obvious comparison, but hopefully this is fun.”

“The Goonies + Lost in Space + X wings + Jedi Jude law? Yes please,” said a fourth.

However, not everyone is pleased with the connection. Some complaints focus on how Skeleton Crew seems too aimed at children, while others claim the connection to The Goonies (and Stranger Things) is too forced.

“The Goonies and Explorers with a Star Wars skin,” said one comment. “I have mixed feelings. Personally, this doesn’t appeal to me. But Elementary School me would probably enjoy it.”

“I could be wrong and maybe it’ll work out, but as someone who isn’t really a fan of that whole Stranger Things/Goonies/kids-on-bikes sub-genre.. idk man,” another noted.

“I think they went too far with The Goonies vibes,” argued one.

Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney Plus on December 3, with a two-episode release.