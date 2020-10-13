Star Wars insider drops big spoiler on Ahsoka's Mandalorian S2 appearance - Dexerto

Star Wars fanatics hoping for some more news on the popular character Ahsoka Tano ahead of The Mandalorian Season 2 should strap themselves in, because an insider has leaked huge news.

Ahsoka has been a fan-favorite since the days of Star Wars Clone Wars and eventually continued her story arc into Rebels. Now, while it had already been confirmed that Ahsoka would be in The Mandalorian, we have new info about just how big her role will be.

In a now-deleted tweet, reporter and insider John Campea posted a list of five things about The Mandalorian Season 2, including a claim that Ahsoka would have a small scene in a single episode.

He noted that one of the five things he posted was a lie, but when questioned about whether the Ahsoka info wasn’t truthful, he claimed that, “you had a 20% chance of guessing which one wasn’t true… and you didn’t get it.”

This suggests that Ahsoka will in fact have a small role, however, the length of the scene may be a bit controversial.

According to Campea, Ahsoka will be in only “one episode” and it’s not exactly a “cameo.”

So, for fans hoping for a little more than just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene, you’re going to have to wait for another show or movie.

“I think you’ll be happy regardless,” Campea wrote to a fan not pleased with the news. “One episode and all.”

As for when she will appear, as Dexerto previously noted, Dave Filoni inked the season’s fifth episode and Ahsoka is his favorite, having introduced her way back in The Clone Wars.

Star Wars and Disney have pulled off small interconnected semi-cameos from animated shows before. For example, the Ghost from Rebels is seen briefly in Rogue One.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt, especially as it comes from a deleted tweet, but nonetheless, this is big news for Star Wars fans if it ends up being accurate.

The Mandalorian Season 2 kicks off October 30 on Disney Plus.