Kelly Marie Tran hints about her Star Wars future after Rise of Skywalker - Dexerto

Kelly Marie Trans, the actress who portrayed Rose in Episode VIII and IX, seems to be a bit hesitant to return to the role in future movies if she was offered the chance the come back.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily the biggest point of contention for the fanbase. There seems to be a wide range of opinions on the film, with some people thinking it’s the best the series, to some people thinking it’s the worst, to some people just not understanding the drama surrounding the film.
One of the biggest talking points about the film was the character of Rose.
At this point, most people know that Kelly Marie Tran, the actress that portrayed her, was bullied over her role in the movie, to the point where she deleted her social media accounts at one point because of it.
Now, in a new Collider interview, the actress spoken about whether or not she would come back to the role in the near future and it’s not sounding too promising.
Kelly Marie Tran portrayed Rose in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.
According to her, she’s uncertain about whether or not she would come back after her minimal appearance in The Rise of Skywalker and went on to explain that basically the stars would have to align perfectly in order for it to happen.
“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. It’s so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know,” Tran said in the interview.
Tran also agreed that there were more stories left to tell for the character, but that doesn’t seem to be enough to bring her back.
Her apparent hesitation is definitely understandable. While it’s possible that she’ll change her mind in the near future, it doesn’t seem like she will be back in the mammoth Disney-owned franchise anytime soon.
Okay World of Warcraft fans, it’s time to go all-in… Henry Cavill would make a perfect Arthas in Blizzard’s newly rumored Warcraft 2 revival, especially after proving he’s got the fantasy chops as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.
The original Warcraft movie came out back in 2016, and landed with mixed reviews. World of Warcraft fans loved it, of course; seeing characters like Anduin, Medivh, Gul’dan, and Durotan brought to life on the big screen was a dream come true.
Critics and general audiences were less convinced. Duncan Jones’ high-fantasy romp in the world of Azeroth was dubbed a failure. A sequel was stamped ‘highly unlikely’ after the box office flop.
Except, just four years later, the Warcraft rumor mill has thundered back to life. Legendary Entertainment has already green-lit a sequel, according to insider Daniel Ritchman, with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson involved.
Warcraft raked in just $47.4 million in the States, but made $391.7m overseas.
And so, with Warcraft 2 reportedly in development, that leaves us with the biggest question for the sequel; what will the story be? Will the franchise take it step by step, and tell the story of “Tides of Darkness,” or head for a better-selling sequel?
In our opinion, Blizzard’s best bet for the sequel is to skip straight to “Reign of Chaos” and it’s genre-defining expansion “The Frozen Throne.” The third game’s storyline has plenty of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ elements.
Enter fantasy’s man of the hour, Henry Cavill.
Arthas Menethil is key to Warcraft 3, and Cavill is a perfect pick to play him. The prince’s path to the throne is littered with huge battles, dastardly schemes, and of course, the biggest twist Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise has ever offered up.
Reason number one: I mean, look at Henry Cavill. That speaks for itself.
Henry Cavill in a fan-mockup depicting him as Warcraft’s Arthas Menethil.
There are other reasons too though. One is that Cavill is a big World of Warcraft fan himself, meaning he’d likely be eager to sign on. I mean come on, the guy missed the news he had been cast as Superman because he was deep in a WoW raid.
Former Blizzard figurehead Chris Metzen and Rise of the Lich King writer Christie Golden have both given Cavill’s fan-casting their tick of approval too; the Warcraft duo are well and truly “on the [Cavill as] Arthas train.”
Finally, Warcraft 2 will need ticket-selling star power. The first 2016 flick did have plenty of big names — Vikings lead Travis Fimmell was among them, as was Marvel’s Dominic Cooper — but none command the same household stardom as Henry Cavill.
Cavill, 37, is a little old for Arthas in “Reign of Chaos” and “The Frozen Throne,” but if Legendary and Blizzard plan out a trilogy leading into “Wrath of the Lich King” — which they absolutely should — the British star will fit perfectly for Menethil’s final Warcraft hurrah.
Heck, cast a younger actor for the opening stage of the prince’s life, then bring Cavill in with a narrative time-jump in the third or fourth Warcraft movie.
Arthas Menethil and his path to the throne should be front and center in future Warcraft sequels.
The Superman star isn’t the only name being linked to Warcraft 2 either. Fimmel is expected to return as Anduin in the sequel, as is Ben Schnetzer as Khadgar. Paula Patton has also said she’d “love” to return for another Warcraft outing.
The same insider reports that suggested Warcraft 2 is now in the works also tipped Jurassic World lead Chris Pratt as another star who has already been tabled a multi-movie deal.
Duncan Jones, who directed the 2016 release, also said he would happily return as long as there are “less cooks in the kitchen.” Blizzard has yet to officially respond to the reported new sequel, so take everything with a pinch of salt… for now.