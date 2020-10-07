Kelly Marie Tran hints about her Star Wars future after Rise of Skywalker - Dexerto

Kelly Marie Trans, the actress who portrayed Rose in Episode VIII and IX, seems to be a bit hesitant to return to the role in future movies if she was offered the chance the come back.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily the biggest point of contention for the fanbase. There seems to be a wide range of opinions on the film, with some people thinking it’s the best the series, to some people thinking it’s the worst, to some people just not understanding the drama surrounding the film.

Advertisement

One of the biggest talking points about the film was the character of Rose.

At this point, most people know that Kelly Marie Tran, the actress that portrayed her, was bullied over her role in the movie, to the point where she deleted her social media accounts at one point because of it.

Advertisement

Now, in a new Collider interview, the actress spoken about whether or not she would come back to the role in the near future and it’s not sounding too promising.

According to her, she’s uncertain about whether or not she would come back after her minimal appearance in The Rise of Skywalker and went on to explain that basically the stars would have to align perfectly in order for it to happen.

Read more: Daisy Ridley reveals Rey was going to be a Kenobi in sequels

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. It’s so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know,” Tran said in the interview.

Advertisement

Tran also agreed that there were more stories left to tell for the character, but that doesn’t seem to be enough to bring her back.

Her apparent hesitation is definitely understandable. While it’s possible that she’ll change her mind in the near future, it doesn’t seem like she will be back in the mammoth Disney-owned franchise anytime soon.