Star Wars fans debate who’d win Ahsoka vs Starkiller fight

Many Star Wars fans believe Marrok is Starkiller, so the question is: who’d win in a fight between Ahsoka and Darth Vader’s secret apprentice?

Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, is the main character in The Force Unleashed video game series. He was the son of two Jedis slain in the wake of Order 66, abducted by Vader at a young age after displaying incredible potential with the force. Marek was then brought up in secret as part of Vader’s plans to overthrow Emperor Palpatine.

Unfortunately, despite the games’ popularity, Starkiller is currently assigned to the Legends expanded timeline, meaning neither he or any of the events in both titles are considered canon.

However, there’s a small chance he could be returning soon in Ahsoka, if Star Wars fans’ theories come true – and if it happens, we’ll likely see a fight between Starkiller and the show’s titular Jedi. So, who would win?

Ahsoka vs Starkiller: Who wins?

Ahead of Episode 5, X/Twitter user @blurayangel asked fans who’d win in a fight between Starkiller and Ahsoka. It’s racked up hundreds of responses, with arguments for both force-users.

“Easy… Ahsoka. She is one of the most badass Jedi… she has ninja skill, can wield the force, has Anakin’s brashness & improvisational ability in a fight to go unconventional, & is able to defeat multiple attackers by use of her ninja ability to move fast in and out of surroundings,” one user wrote.

“Ahsoka is a scrapper. Starkiller is not great when it comes to using the force effectively against other Jedi. So he’d probably be throwing any junk that’s present. I can easily imagine him angrily trying to pull an X-wing through Ahsoka as she dodges and pancaking himself,” another tweeted. “Starkiller is very powerful, but there is maybe no one as qualified to fight a much more powerful force user than Ahsoka,” a third wrote.

Here’s some important things to bear in mind: Starkiller was trained by Darth Vader, but Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. Ahsoka has decades of experience fighting in the Clone Wars, serving alongside the Ghost crew, and she was imbued with the life force of the Daughter of Mortis. “Moria is in Ahsoka, a Mortis God. Ahsoka was changed to be more resistant to Darkside. She could stand against any of them,” one user pointed out.

Alas, Ahsoka’s defenders are fooling themselves if they don’t familiarize themselves with Starkiller’s game – he’s probably the most overpowered Star Wars character in the franchise’s history, capable of pulling down an entire Star Destroyer using only the force.

“Think of Kratos and Goku but Star Wars. You can’t really compare him to canon characters but he’s insanely strong. Can use force lighting, dual wield and he’s very agile and quick. He pulled down a Star Destroyer from the sky using the force. OG Galen & Starkiller (clone) are OP,” one user argued.

“Starkiller should not be matched up with any canon characters,” another wrote. “I LOVE Ahsoka but Starkiller folds her like a pretzel unfortunately,” a third tweeted. “Starkiller… even his nerfed comic and novelization counterpart clears her. Ahsoka is an awesome character but come on guys, Starkiller beat Vader and Sidious in single combat back to back while Ahsoka lost to a weaker Vader. That alone proves it,” a fourth wrote.

Forget Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader’s “greatest rematch in history” – if Ahsoka and Starkiller go head to head, it could be a force-powered bout for the history books.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-4 are available on Disney+ now.

