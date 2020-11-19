 Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley defends Baby Yoda’s egg-eating in Mandalorian - Dexerto
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley defends Baby Yoda’s egg-eating in Mandalorian

Published: 19/Nov/2020 10:55

by Daniel Megarry
Daisy Ridley and Baby Yoda
Disney

Star Wars The Mandalorian

Daisy Ridley has defended Baby Yoda after the beloved character was ‘canceled’ on social media for eating the unfertilized eggs of another creature.

Now there’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.

Baby Yoda has without a doubt become the star of Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian. Aside from all the viral gifs and cute merchandise, the character’s appearance in the show provides a welcome sense of innocence and plenty of comic relief.

But his character took a surprisingly dark turn in Chapter 11 episode ‘The Passenger’, where Din Djarin was tasked with accompanying Frog Lady to her husband so her eggs could be fertilized. The eggs were her only hope to continue her family line. So what did Baby Yoda do? He started eating them.

Baby Yoda eating eggs in The Mandalorian
Disney
Baby Yoda faced backlash after eating another creature’s eggs

While most viewers took the scene at face value as a bit of dark comedy, not everyone was so quick to forgive the controversial moment. One fan compared it to “f***ing up someone’s IVF” and another argued that “genocide for [the] sake of ‘cute humor’ is never very funny”.

Daisy Ridley defends Baby Yoda’s egg-eating scenes

But one person who’s rushed to the defense of Baby Yoda is Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars franchise. As well as revealing that she’s an “avid viewer” of the new series, Ridley said she supports the adorable character’s egg-eating antics.

“Oh, cancel culture. Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda’s got to get strong. That’s just that,” she told IGN. “I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing’. The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

Frog Lady in The Mandalorian
Disney
Daisy Ridley says Yoda has “got to get strong” so it’s okay to eat the eggs

With the runaway success of The Mandalorian, and plans already in motion for several Star Wars spin-offs including a Rogue One prequel series and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, some fans have wondered what a spin-off for Ridley’s character Rey could look like.

But those hopes appear to have been dashed, with Ridley arguing there’s nowhere left for her character to go, story-wise. In fact, she’d rather see other characters get more screentime in the galaxy far, far away.

“I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do,” she said.

“Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.”

You can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday. Hopefully, there’ll be no more attempts at ‘genocide’ from Baby Yoda.

Chaos Walking first trailer shows Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in action

Published: 19/Nov/2020 14:06

by Daniel Megarry
Lionsgate

The first trailer for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s long-delayed sci-fi action thriller, Chaos Walking, has finally arrived.

Based on the 2008 novel, The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, the movie follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) as he discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet where all women have disappeared and men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force which puts all their thoughts on display.

With Viola’s life threatened in this dangerous and disorienting world, Todd will have to unlock his own inner power and discover the planet’s dark secrets as he attempts to protect her.

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking
Lionsgate
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in Chaos Walking

Ness co-wrote the screenplay alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford, with Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman directing.

The movie carries a pretty impressive ensemble cast: as well as Holland and Ridley, there are appearances from Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

You can watch the first action-packed trailer courtesy of IGN below. It shows the first meeting between Todd and Viola, as Holland’s shocked character says he has “never seen a girl before” and attempts to form an alliance, as well as plenty of action sequences.

Chaos Walking has been a long time coming, with principal photography completed way back in November 2017.

After a test screening received a poor response, the studio decided reshoots were the way forward, and filming was finally completed in 2019 after several delays caused by Holland and Ridley’s prior commitments.

Outside of Chaos Walking, Holland has some major roles coming up. As well as donning his spidey suit once again in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 sequel, he’s taking on the part of Nathan Drake in the highly-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games.

Chaos Walking is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 22, 2021.