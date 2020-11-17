Yoda actor slams fan who wished “pain” on Star Wars: Last Jedi director - Dexerto

Yoda voice actor Frank Oz has hit back at an angry Twitter fan who wished “pain” on Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Despite being one of the most successful franchises of all time, the Star Wars movies continue to divide viewers. The original trilogy is almost universally loved, but the prequel and sequel trilogies have garnered mixed – and sometimes extreme – feelings from longtime fans.

Case in point: Star Wars: The Last Jedi received great reviews from critics when it released in 2017, but there are still plenty of fans (including Kanye West) who take issue with the movie for a variety of reasons.

Of course, everyone is allowed an opinion on a movie; you won’t like everything you watch. But sometimes fans can take their disapproval too far, as one Twitter user did when they went on a rant aimed at The Last Jedi’s director Rian Johnson.

“I’m still not over your awful [Star Wars] entry that sh*t all over everything,” they wrote. “I hope one day someone breaks something you cherish, Rian. And I hope, one day, you realize what you did and you apologize EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. I hope you feel that amount of pain.”

Frank Oz defended Rian Johnson from Twitter troll

While Johnson didn’t reply directly to the tweet, Yoda voice actor Frank Oz came to his defense. He called Johnson a “great director, writer & human” and offered a piece of advice that we think quite a few fans need to hear.

“It’s sad to me that you’ve harbored this internal darkness for so long about a movie,” he wrote. “Rian is a great director, writer & human being. Please try to understand that writers & directors are not there to fulfill the audience’s expectations. Good work breaks expectations.”

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen may be uncertain right now, there’s plenty more Star Wars goodness coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years.

There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series for fans to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.