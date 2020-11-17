 Yoda actor slams fan who wished “pain” on Star Wars: Last Jedi director - Dexerto
Yoda actor slams fan who wished “pain” on Star Wars: Last Jedi director

Published: 17/Nov/2020 10:43

by Daniel Megarry
Yoda and Star Wars the Last Jedi
Lucasfilm

Star Wars

Yoda voice actor Frank Oz has hit back at an angry Twitter fan who wished “pain” on Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Despite being one of the most successful franchises of all time, the Star Wars movies continue to divide viewers. The original trilogy is almost universally loved, but the prequel and sequel trilogies have garnered mixed – and sometimes extreme – feelings from longtime fans.

Case in point: Star Wars: The Last Jedi received great reviews from critics when it released in 2017, but there are still plenty of fans (including Kanye West) who take issue with the movie for a variety of reasons.

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars
Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Last Jedi received mixed reviews from fans

Of course, everyone is allowed an opinion on a movie; you won’t like everything you watch. But sometimes fans can take their disapproval too far, as one Twitter user did when they went on a rant aimed at The Last Jedi’s director Rian Johnson.

“I’m still not over your awful [Star Wars] entry that sh*t all over everything,” they wrote. “I hope one day someone breaks something you cherish, Rian. And I hope, one day, you realize what you did and you apologize EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. I hope you feel that amount of pain.”

Frank Oz defended Rian Johnson from Twitter troll

While Johnson didn’t reply directly to the tweet, Yoda voice actor Frank Oz came to his defense. He called Johnson a “great director, writer & human” and offered a piece of advice that we think quite a few fans need to hear.

“It’s sad to me that you’ve harbored this internal darkness for so long about a movie,” he wrote. “Rian is a great director, writer & human being. Please try to understand that writers & directors are not there to fulfill the audience’s expectations. Good work breaks expectations.”

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen may be uncertain right now, there’s plenty more Star Wars goodness coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years.

There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series for fans to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.

Will Smith’s incredible car collection revealed: Maybach, Cadillac, BMW

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:05

by Kieran Bicknell
Will Smith Cars
Instagram: @willsmith

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s best-known actors. From legendary films such as I-Robot and Men In Black to voiceover parts in Disney Pixar films, Will has done it all. This long and lucrative career has paid off, and as a result, Will has an incredible and varied collection of cars. 

From being the Fresh Prince of Bel Air to taking starring roles in big-name Hollywood blockbusters, Will Smith has become a household name around the world.

This fame has undoubtedly paid off, and as a result, Will has a reported net worth of around $350 million. A good chunk of that seems to have been spent on cars, with his garage housing some incredible machines. Here are our highlights from Will Smith’s car collection.

Will Smith’s luxury car collection

Will Smith RV
YouTube: House8
Will Smith is able to practically take his house on the road with him, thanks to his massive RV.

Will is evidently a man that prioritizes luxury over performance if his car collection is anything to go by. With numerous high-end luxury cars in his fleet, many of these vehicles are the sort of cars to be driven around in, as opposed to driving yourself.

One of the most expensive and most exclusive vehicles in Will’s collection is his Maybach 57s. Valued at around $360,000 from new, the 57s is one of the most luxurious vehicles on the road. To go with the 57s, Will also owns a blacked-out Rolls Royce Ghost, which both he and Jaden Smith have been spotted in numerous times.

When he’s on family duties, Smith also has a number of big, luxurious SUVs. From a massive Cadillac Escalade to a more subtle Mercedes-Benz GL450. By complete contrast to the GL450, Will also owns a massive 16-wheeler RV. Split over two storeys, the RV is luxury living on wheels.

Sports cars

BMW I8 Will Smith
BMW
Will’s only ‘supercar’ is his BMW i8.

Surprisingly for a big-name star, Will Smith doesn’t have a particularly big collection of sports or performance cars.

The closest thing he has to a typical ‘supercar’ is the hybrid BMW i8. This ‘green’ BMW mixes traditional combustion-engined power and electric motors to produce 368bhp, and a 0-60 time of just 4.4 seconds. No doubt the choice to buy such a futuristic sports car was inspired by all the sci-fi films that Smith has starred in over the years.

There may be another ‘green’ car set to join the Smith household too. Will has been pictured numerous times with a Porsche Taycan, though it is unclear whether the all-electric supercar is his or simply a loan car from the dealer.

1965 Ford Mustang
WikiMedia: Kroelleboelle
Will owns a 1965 Ford Mustang similar to this one.

Finally, there’s one more standout car from his collection that we can’t ignore. In complete contrast to the rest of his eco-friendly sports cars, he owns a Cherry Red 1965 Ford Mustang. Powered by an ancient V8, gas-guzzling engine, the Mustang is the epitome of American Muscle car icons, and is perfect for a Hollywood Celebrity looking to enjoy the finer things in life.

All in all, while Will Smith’s car collection isn’t the biggest or fastest, it’s certainly varied. With a car for all occasions, Will’s motoring looks set for both the past and future.