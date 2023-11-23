Squid Game: The Challenge producer defends series amid fan backlash

The Squid Game: The Challenge producer has strongly denied claims that Netflix’s reality show completley misses the point of the original, after waves of fans heavily criticized its release.

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge has faced significant backlash regarding the reality remake of the streaming platform’s biggest show since it was first announced.

It was instantly slammed by fans, whereby in making Squid Game a reality, it has been widely regarded as completely going against the original show’s main point. That point being the focus on exploitation in economic divides within society between the rich and the poor.

In this case, Netflix has been accused of becoming the upper class rich benefactor that is seemingly taking advantage of everyday people by using them as contestants in the Squid Game: The Challenge. Producers of the show have since spoken out against the claims.

Squid Game: The Challenge producer responds to criticism

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producers of the Squid Game reality show Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and John Hay answered a series of questions.

When asked about if the show “misses the point” in regard to the “anti-capitalism” story, Harcourt responded: “I take issue over the notion that Squid Game has just one point. One of the important strands was the capitalist critique.

“But it’s also a critique of how we are ingrained from childhood to be ultra competitive via these childhood games. It’s also about how people behave under pressure.”

He finished by adding: “Our show isn’t about people in need. It’s about people being presented with an opportunity. So we flip that on its head.

“So, yes, there is one element that people have latched on to that they think is being not served by a reality show, but I would say it’s a very small part of the original Squid Game.”

They were also asked about criticisms of welfare and safety during filming, to which Hay replied: “The particular criticism you’re talking about was centered around the filming of Red Light, Green Light. That was a big, complicated shoot, and it was a cold day, and it took quite a long time. But everyone was prepared for that and looked after properly.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29. You can find more about the show below: