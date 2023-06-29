Squid Game Season 2 eyes filming with new cast members

Squid Game Season 2 is set to start filming this year, with Netflix confirming eight new cast members for the second chapter of the hit show.

Let the games begin… again. Squid Game is the prime example of a worldwide phenomenon: after its premiere in September 2021, pop culture orbited around it, amassing an eye-watering 1.65 billion hours viewed in less than a month. It remains the most-watched series in Netflix’s history, ahead of Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, its unprecedented success guaranteed another season, with its cliffhanger ending setting up Gi-hun for a vengeful mission against the creators of the game that nearly killed him.

Nearly two years on, Squid Game Season 2 is finally gearing up to start filming – and we’ve got some fresh blood for the next set of games.

Squid Game Season 2 adds new cast members

Netflix has rounded out its cast for the second season of Squid Game, with eight new actors signing on: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

They’ll join returning stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byun-hun, Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo, as well as the other newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, will also return to direct and executive produce the next season, which is officially set to kick off production later in 2023. “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again… I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’,” he told Vanity Fair.

Squid Game: The Challenge is also set to hit Netflix this year. As you’d expect, the reality show is a recreation of the series (without all the bloodshed, hopefully), pitting 456 players against each other for $4.56 million – the largest cash prize in TV history.

You can find out more about Squid Game Season 2 here, and Squid Game: The Challenge here.