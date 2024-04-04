Split fans can’t believe James McAvoy didn’t win an Oscar

It’s been eight years since James McAvoy starred in Split by M. Night Shyamalan, but fans still can’t believe he didn’t win an Oscar for the role.

Focusing on a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder with 23 alter egos, M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 movie Split is still a talking point for many fans. Starring James McAvoy in the lead role of Kevin, much of that conversation surrounds the mystery of him never winning an Oscar.

In the film, Kevin kidnaps three teenagers who must figure out his friendly personas before he unleashes his 24th personality.

“Still blows my mind that James McAvoy didn’t win an Oscar for Split,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “Just did a rewatch of Split and James McAvoy’s acting is literally flowing like water. ABSURD how he wasn’t nominated for a f**king Oscar for this. Honestly what a talent.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A third fan also mused, “I watched the Split Movie for the first time Friday night and watched it again Saturday. Imagine my surprise to learn James McAvoy wasn’t nominated for an Oscar. They can’t be taken seriously.”

Instead, McAvoy’s performance was nominated across plenty of regional film critics awards — such as North Texas and Central Ohio — as well as the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Fans and critics alike seem to agree about James McAvoy’s performance in Split, maintaining a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 79% audience score.

Rosa Parra from Latinx Lens said, “McAvoy delivers one of the best performances ever. A psychological thriller that’s aided by its score but the acting is the standout.”

Article continues after ad

Sarah Cartland at Caution Spoilers agreed, “McAvoy’s performance is jaw-dropping. It manages to be both mesmerizing and scarily unwatchable at the same time, then by turns terrifying and sympathetic, playful and murderous.”

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed Split, find even more amazing movies to stream this month, alongside thrilling horrors and psychological true crime.