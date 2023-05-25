Spider-Verse 2 reactions: “Best comic book movie of 2023”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated second chapter of Miles Morales’ Spidey story, is nearly here – so, here’s a rundown of all the first reactions, as well as updates on reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes score.

What is the best Spider-Man movie of all time? Some would argue it’s 2004’s Spider-Man 2, the first sequel in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, and still a masterpiece after nearly 20 years. Others may go to bat for Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2021’s multiversal team-up that rode a huge wave of nostalgia all the way to the bank.

Article continues after ad

The answer, truthfully, is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The 2018 movie was unlike anything we’d ever seen: kaleidoscopic, innovative animation paired with dynamic action, a wonderful story, and pitch-perfect voice casting – and it won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Four years later, Spider-Verse 2 has arrived in the form of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – so, here’s all the reactions so far, plus any news on reviews and its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reactions

To the shock of nobody, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received unanimous, ecstatic praise in early first reactions.

Article continues after ad

Ben Schwartz, the voice behind Sonic the Hedgehog in the movies, tweeted: “This movie. This beautiful, brilliant, inspiring movie. #AcrossTheSpiderverse is a work of art. Every single frame is so jaw-droppingly beautiful, you almost can’t believe they pulled it off. The heart. The comedy. The action. The easter eggs. The music. The representation. THE SPIDERPEOPLE! I cannot wait to get back in a theatre and run it back.”

Schwartz also commended the work of directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callahan, and “these incredible animators… I am in awe.”

Article continues after ad

DiscussingFilm’s Andrew J. Salazar wrote: “AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it’s gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center.

“This feels like a massive celebration for Spider-Man fans everywhere, whether you love the movies, games, comics, etc. But again, all the cameos and multiversal elements come SECOND to both Miles and Gwen’s story. For my money, this could be the best comic-book movie of 2023.”

Article continues after ad

Jake Hamilton also tweeted: “The moment SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ended, I knew I’d experienced a cinematic moment I’d cherish forever. If INTO is A NEW HOPE, this is EMPIRE – darker, more powerful and better in every way.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Anthony of The Movie Podcast said it’s “undoubtedly the greatest animated film to ever grace the big screen… a celebration of Spider-Man and a MAGNUM OPUS OF ART & STYLE, #SPIDERMAN HAS NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Fantastic story, incredible action, and boy does this Spider-Fly! ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR!”

Article continues after ad

Are there any Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reviews?

There aren’t any full reviews of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse right now.

While the social reactions were permitted from May 25, the review embargo isn’t due to lift until May 31, two days before the movie’s release worldwide. We’ll update this space when they’re published.

Is there a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Rotten Tomatoes score?

No, there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score for Spider-Verse 2 right now.

We won’t get a rating until full reviews appear online, so we’ll update this space once critics are let loose – we would say this: expect a score in the high 90s, if not a rare 100%.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.