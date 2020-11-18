 Spider-Man 3 set video gives first look at movie stunt - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Spider-Man 3 set video gives first look at movie stunt

Published: 18/Nov/2020 19:00

by Emma Soteriou
marvel's spider-man
Sony Pictures/Marvel

Share

Marvel Spider-Man

An unofficial clip from the production of Spider-Man 3 gives a glimpse at what’s in store for one of the movie’s stunts, including Spider-Man and MJ.

Since production began at the end of October, Tom Holland has been dropping traces of his iconic Spider-Man across social media, from him being masked up on set to watching TV in his suit.

However, it’s the latest clip that has perhaps the biggest insight so far into the third movie.

Tom Holland on set of Spider-Man 3
@TomHolland2013/Instagram
Tom Holland shared a first look on set

Behind the scenes on Spider-Man 3

It may have been a year of no Marvel movie releases, but fans are in luck, as most of the movies planned for the next two years have returned to production, including Spider-Man 3.

Aside from the previously mentioned content, shooting for the third movie has understandably been kept under wraps. However, as time goes on – and filming leaves the studios – more content is being discovered.

The latest to be revealed is a short clip, shared by a fan on Twitter. Though it’s quite far off from the stunt taking place, it’s clear to see two people on a platform before they swing down towards the camera.

Looking closer at the video, Spider-Man looks to be joined by MJ on the platform, who also seems to be in the same outfit she was wearing at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This suggests the movie will carry on straight from where it left off, which isn’t too much of a surprise for fans, as in the post shared by Tom Holland, he is donning the same black and red suit that he wore for the final part of the sequel too.

With such a big cliffhanger in Far From Home, the third movie will inevitably have a lot to live up to, especially as it’s expected to tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well.

Although we have a while to wait until Spider-Man 3 arrives, either a trailer or teaser is expected to arrive in December, following in the same footsteps as the previous two movies, which had trailers drop on December, 8.

If this weren’t enough, it’s been rumored that the previous movies will be arriving on Disney Plus soon, after an advert for the platform in Latin America featured content from both of them. However, Disney Plus previously said that they had no plans to include it on the streaming service.

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

TV + Movies

When is The Matrix 4 out? Release date, cast, plot, delays

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:51

by Daniel Megarry
The Matrix
Warner Bros.

Share

A fourth installment in the Wachowski sibling’s sci-fi epic The Matrix is set to hit cinemas in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far.

Despite the third movie in the Matrix franchise, Revolutions, ending with Neo’s apparent death, the character will be returning alongside partner Trinity for another round of reality-bending action in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4.

We’ve scoured the internet for every bit of information we can find on the upcoming sequel, including a release date, news on any delays, the familiar faces you can expect to see return to the big screen, and speculation over what might happen.

The Matrix 4 release date: When is it out?

The Matrix 4 was announced in December 2019, with an original release date of May 20, 2021. Like many other big-name movies, production on the movie was put on hold by the ongoing global health crisis, and a new April 1, 2022 release date was announced.

The Matrix 4
Warner Bros.
The Matrix 4 was first delayed to 2022, and later brought forward to 2021

However, in unexpected (but very welcome) news, the movie has now been brought forward and will once again arrive in 2021. It’s now anticipated that the movie will drop on December 22, 2021, as long as everything goes to plan.

Keep your fingers crossed. We will be.

The Matrix 4 cast: Who will star in it?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will both reprise their roles as cinema’s iconic duo Neo and Trinity. They’ll reunite with original Matrix writer and director Lana Wachowski, although her sister Lilly won’t be part of this sequel.

Starring alongside Reeves and Moss will be Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will play a “lead role” in the movie. There’s no word on who his character will be, but it’s been heavily speculated by fans that he will portray a young Morpheus.

Aquaman Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman
DC / Warner Bros
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a “lead role” in The Matrix 4

Also joining the cast is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris. Like Abdul-Mateen II, there’s no confirmation of who he’ll play, but his character is said to be “significant”.

Fans of Netflix’s canceled sci-fi series Sense8 will be glad to hear that Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere, and Eréndira Ibarra have all joined the movie. Other additions include Jonathan Groff, Stephen Graham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen Hollman and Andrew Caldwell.

One person who won’t be starring in the fourth installment is Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in the original trilogy. He was involved in an early cast reading, but a prior commitment ultimately meant he couldn’t appear in the movie.

The Matrix 4 plot: What will happen?

Details surrounding the storyline of the upcoming sequel movie are, understandably, being kept secure under lock and key for now.

Keanu Reeves has dropped some teasers, though. During an appearance on The One Show, he said the movie has “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring”. He added that it’s “another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

Trinity and Neo in The Matrix
Warner Bros.
Keanu Reeves says Matrix 4 will be a “beautiful love story”

Any speculation that the movie could be a prequel or travel back in time in some way has also been dashed, with Reeves confirming, “No going in the past”.

This seems to disprove the theory that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as a young Morpheus, although that character could still appear in some form. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch in a franchise that’s made a name for itself by bending reality.

With Lana Wachowski recently adding validity to theories that the original Matrix trilogy was an allegory for being trans – of which both Wachowski siblings have first-hand experience – it will be interesting to see if this is explored further in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

There’s no sign of a trailer yet, as the movie hasn’t finished production. It’s likely that we’ll get our first glimpse of action in early 2021, but keep an eye here and we’ll keep you updated when that happens.