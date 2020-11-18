Spider-Man 3 set video gives first look at movie stunt - Dexerto

An unofficial clip from the production of Spider-Man 3 gives a glimpse at what’s in store for one of the movie’s stunts, including Spider-Man and MJ.

Since production began at the end of October, Tom Holland has been dropping traces of his iconic Spider-Man across social media, from him being masked up on set to watching TV in his suit.

However, it’s the latest clip that has perhaps the biggest insight so far into the third movie.

Behind the scenes on Spider-Man 3

It may have been a year of no Marvel movie releases, but fans are in luck, as most of the movies planned for the next two years have returned to production, including Spider-Man 3.

Aside from the previously mentioned content, shooting for the third movie has understandably been kept under wraps. However, as time goes on – and filming leaves the studios – more content is being discovered.

The latest to be revealed is a short clip, shared by a fan on Twitter. Though it’s quite far off from the stunt taking place, it’s clear to see two people on a platform before they swing down towards the camera.

Looking closer at the video, Spider-Man looks to be joined by MJ on the platform, who also seems to be in the same outfit she was wearing at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This suggests the movie will carry on straight from where it left off, which isn’t too much of a surprise for fans, as in the post shared by Tom Holland, he is donning the same black and red suit that he wore for the final part of the sequel too.

With such a big cliffhanger in Far From Home, the third movie will inevitably have a lot to live up to, especially as it’s expected to tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well.

Read more: Elizabeth Olsen confirms her Doctor Strange 2 filming start date

Although we have a while to wait until Spider-Man 3 arrives, either a trailer or teaser is expected to arrive in December, following in the same footsteps as the previous two movies, which had trailers drop on December, 8.

If this weren’t enough, it’s been rumored that the previous movies will be arriving on Disney Plus soon, after an advert for the platform in Latin America featured content from both of them. However, Disney Plus previously said that they had no plans to include it on the streaming service.

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.