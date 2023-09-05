Sound of Freedom director’s next “inspiring” religious movie gets release date

Alejandro Monteverde, the director of Sound of Freedom, has found his next “unbelievable story” – and his new movie already has a release date and trailer.

If you asked your everyday moviegoer – or perhaps even the most informed film buff – a few months ago if they’d heard of Sound of Freedom, they probably would have returned your question with a blank expression on their face.

Well, since its eventual premiere on July 4 after years stuck in distribution hell, it’s become one of the most talked-about movies of 2023, for better or worse; it may be a box office sensation in the US, brushing shoulders with John Wick Chapter 4 and Indiana Jones 5, but there’s potent, inflamed controversy around the film’s production and veracity.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for the director, most of the criticism hasn’t been raised at him – so, he’s been busy directing a whole other movie, and his new “inspiring” religious drama just got its release date.

Cabrini, the new movie from Sound of Freedom’s helmer, will hit cinemas on March 8, 2024. Check out the trailer below:

The movie – which is also being distributed by Angel Studios, the same indie firm responsible for Sound of Freedom – tells the story of Francesca Cabrini, the founder of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a religious institute supported fellow Italian immigrants coming to America. She was also the first US citizen to be canonized a saint by the Catholic Church.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the movie’s press release, shared by Variety, Cabrini “fought the establishment and became the greatest social entrepreneur of the 19th century.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Through her willpower, courage, compassion and business skill, she overcame sexism and violent anti-Italian bigotry while fighting against an establishment seeking to hold her back,” it adds.

The cast includes Cristiana Dell’Anna in the titular role alongside John Lithgow, David Morse, Giancarlo Giannini and Federico Castelluccio.

In a statement, Angel Studios CEO Liz Ellis said: “Francesca Cabrini is one of the most inspiring and influential figures in modern history, and yet few know her story. Faced with seemingly insurmountable life obstacles, Cabrini chose instead to focus on how she could change the status quo in her time, and her impact on the world is still felt today.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We’re thrilled to be able to share her unbelievable story in theaters this Spring. This will be our second collaboration with Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde — and the Angel Guild gave this film even higher ratings than Sound of Freedom. Our community has high expectations for this project.”

Sound of Freedom is in cinemas now. Check out more of our coverage below: