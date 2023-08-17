Sound of Freedom 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Sound of Freedom 2, the possible sequel to Jim Caviezel’s hit indie thriller, from any confirmation and release date updates, to cast and plot speculation.

In a year where Indiana Jones 5 and the MCU’s first movie of a new phase flopped and Christopher Nolan’s three-hour atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer is one of the highest-grossing films, it’s quite the feat to be recognized as the biggest box office anomaly – but that’s definitely Sound of Freedom.

The movie, which comes from Angel Studios and director Alejandro Monteverde, stars The Passion of the Christ’s Caviezel as Tim Ballard, a former government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Despite the controversy surrounding it, it’s been an immense success in the US, currently sitting at number 10 on the domestic box office rankings. So, here’s what we know about Sound of Freedom 2.

Will there be a Sound of Freedom 2?

Sound of Freedom 2 hasn’t been confirmed… yet.

Off the back of a $14.5 million budget, the movie has already grossed $174 million – and that’s just in the domestic market, with international releases due for August and September.

Regardless of criticism of its real-life figures and divisive reviews, there’s clear demand and curiosity around Ballard’s story, and Monteverde told Variety the first film is “just the tip of the iceberg… there’s definitely a lot of interest to exploring [the subject] a little deeper.”

We’ll update this space upon any further announcements.

Is there a Sound of Freedom 2 release date?

No, there isn’t a release date for Sound of Freedom 2.

There’s a simple reason for this: the sequel hasn’t even been confirmed, never mind there being a timeline for its release.

Fans could be waiting a while for any news, given the writers’ and actors’ strikes have basically frozen development on several projects. It’s also important to remember how long the first movie took to shoot and release: work on the script began in 2015, with principal photography kicking off and wrapping in 2018.

It was initially picked up by a subsidiary of 20th Century Fox, but Disney shelved the film following its takeover, forcing the studio to buy back the rights. Five years later, Angel Studios acquired the movie and distributed it after a round of crowdfunding, with releases in the UK and elsewhere scheduled throughout the fall season.

One would assume the sequel would also be distributed via Angel Studios, which won’t be short on cash after Sound of Freedom’s blockbusting run so far. We’ll keep this space updated with any further news or rumors regarding the sequel’s release.

Sound of Freedom 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

We can only bank on one star in the Sound of Freedom 2 cast: Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard.

Caviezel is hugely invested in the role and the movie’s message, describing it as the second most important film he’s ever starred in, behind The Passion of the Christ. “It’s going to affect the saving of a lot of children and the changing of lives. It will also bring a lot of light into the darkness,” he said.

Ballard specifically requested Caviezel to play him, having been impressed by his performance in The Count of Monte Christo. “There was something special about Jim… there was a light, to me, that came out of him,” he said, as per Deseret News.

“It was important to us that whoever played this role had to be someone that willfully did it with God and knew that that light has to come out because we don’t want this to just be a movie, we want this to be a movement. We want this to be something that saves kids… and warns would-be traffickers and pedophiles that we’re coming,” Ballard added.

We’ll update this with any further announcements about the movie’s cast.

Sound of Freedom 2 plot: What would it be about?

Sound of Freedom 2 would likely focus on Operation Underground Railroad’s efforts to combat child trafficking in Haiti.

More specifically, it could revolve around a January 2018 operation carried out by Ballard and OUR. In an earlier meeting with Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and former US congresswoman Mia Love, he said (as per LDS Living): “Haiti is the only country in the history of the world that gained its independence through a slave rebellion. They rose up and created an independent nation and became one of the first countries to eradicate slavery. With such an inspiring history, we are calling upon Haiti to again join the fight to help us end the sex slavery that plagues our world today.”

Monteverde has already hinted at the sequel taking place in Haiti, saying: “There’s a lot of interest to kind of explore Haiti, what’s happening in Haiti. There’s [sequel] talks focusing on Haiti.

“Haiti was a big part of Tim’s work. I was very tempted to do Haiti on this film. But I wanted to do an origin story, and it was too much material. I needed to end where I ended.”

That's all we know about Sound of Freedom 2