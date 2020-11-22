Sonic the Hedgehog 2 details revealed: Working title, start date - Dexerto

Production details on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – including the start date and working title – have been revealed ahead of filming.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of Sega’s most popular franchises, yet it’s no secret that bringing a video game to the big screen has never been an easy task, especially for it to be done well.

Before its release, the first movie wasn’t short of a few problems – and fans didn’t hesitate to call it out, either – with the character’s redesign going viral for the wrong reasons.

Once that was fixed, the movie was a relative success among audiences, making over $300 million at the worldwide box office. Now, a sequel is in the works and has just received its latest update.

When will Sonic 2 begin production?

It was confirmed in May that the second Sonic movie was already in development, but details from the British Columbia Film Commission have revealed that the movie will be on the way much sooner than expected.

According to Tails’ Channel, who verified the details, the sequel will be code-named ‘Emerald Hill’, which ties in very well with the video game, and will begin production from March 15, 2021. It is scheduled to go on until May 10, with the in-house production team being Red Energy Films.

Abraham Fraser will also be returning as Project Manager, along with director Jeff Fowler and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

New: Preliminary #SonicMovie2 production details have emerged in documents filed to the British Columbia Film Commission. 👉 Codenamed "Emerald Hill".

👉 In-house production company titled Red Energy Films.

👉 Tentatively scheduled for 15 March to 10 May 2021.#SonicNews pic.twitter.com/qUcYJrD41p — Tails' Channel • Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates (@TailsChannel) November 21, 2020

The production dates given could still change, depending on the ongoing health crisis, however, with movie studios already finding ways to continue filming during this time, it’s unlikely.

Unfortunately, little else is known about the movie, aside from the fact that the budget is “over $20 million”, which isn’t really a surprise for such a big franchise.

While Sonic 2 is in the works, the first movie’s director – Jeff Fowler – has also been keeping busy, having recently been announced as director for a Pink Panther reboot, which is in an earlier development phase. Let’s hope they have less trouble changing his face than they did with Sonic’s.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.