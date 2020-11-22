 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 details revealed: Working title, start date - Dexerto
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 details revealed: Working title, start date

Published: 22/Nov/2020 15:35

by Emma Soteriou
Paramount/Sega

Sonic

Production details on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – including the start date and working title – have been revealed ahead of filming.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of Sega’s most popular franchises, yet it’s no secret that bringing a video game to the big screen has never been an easy task, especially for it to be done well.

Before its release, the first movie wasn’t short of a few problems – and fans didn’t hesitate to call it out, either – with the character’s redesign going viral for the wrong reasons.

Once that was fixed, the movie was a relative success among audiences, making over $300 million at the worldwide box office. Now, a sequel is in the works and has just received its latest update.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2020
Paramount/Sega
The working title is Emerald Hill

When will Sonic 2 begin production?

It was confirmed in May that the second Sonic movie was already in development, but details from the British Columbia Film Commission have revealed that the movie will be on the way much sooner than expected.

According to Tails’ Channel, who verified the details, the sequel will be code-named ‘Emerald Hill’, which ties in very well with the video game, and will begin production from March 15, 2021. It is scheduled to go on until May 10, with the in-house production team being Red Energy Films.

Abraham Fraser will also be returning as Project Manager, along with director Jeff Fowler and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

The production dates given could still change, depending on the ongoing health crisis, however, with movie studios already finding ways to continue filming during this time, it’s unlikely.

Unfortunately, little else is known about the movie, aside from the fact that the budget is “over $20 million”, which isn’t really a surprise for such a big franchise.

While Sonic 2 is in the works, the first movie’s director – Jeff Fowler – has also been keeping busy, having recently been announced as director for a Pink Panther reboot, which is in an earlier development phase. Let’s hope they have less trouble changing his face than they did with Sonic’s.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.

TV + Movies

Arrow’s Katie Cassidy reveals why Call of Duty is her go-to video game

Published: 22/Nov/2020 14:28

by Emma Soteriou
katie cassidy in arrow
DC/Warner Bros/The CW

DC

Arrow star Katie Cassidy has revealed she got back into gaming after playing Call of Duty and would be open to voicing a video game character in the future.

Best known for playing Black Canary in The CW’s Arrow and, later on, Black Siren on The Flash, Katie Cassidy is fully involved in the world of both superheroes and gaming.

She has previously shared her love for video games across social media, with a particular franchise being a favorite of hers, but which one is it?

katie cassidy gaming on instagram
@katiecassidy/Instagram
Cassidy took to Instagram: “Where my #COD people at?”

Cassidy’s return to gaming

Having been gaming from a very young age, Katie Cassidy is far from new to the scene. However, in recent years, her love for it has definitely grown again.

In an interview with the Geek House Show, Cassidy gave fans the rundown of the latest games she’s been playing, specifically highlighting Call of Duty as a firm favorite.

“I love Call of Duty!” she said. “I love first-person shooter games. I grew up playing video games – I’m a total gamer. I love Mortal Kombat, Sub-Zero… the thumb blaster in Sub-Zero’s fatality is dope as-.”

The actress continued, explaining what had drawn her back into gaming after being less involved in recent years: “I got back into it because [Call of Duty] had a couch co-op. I think it was Modern Warfare or Black Ops.

“There was a story mode where you could play couch co-op and, at the time I was married, so my ex-husband and I would play and it was actually quite therapeutic to be able to sit there on a team and play.”

Topic starts at 5:45

Cassidy also hinted at a return to Twitch too, now that her love for video games has been reignited. She even suggested that she would be open to voicing a character for a video game in the future: “I would love that. I would honestly be so excited, I’d total fangirl over it.”

Catwoman Vs The Joker

As well as discussing her favorite video games, Cassidy also went back to her acting roots, suggesting two other DC characters she would love to have the opportunity to play.

First on her list was Catwoman: “I’ve always been a big fan, Michelle Pfeiffer killed it as Catwoman.”

With Zoe Kravitz having been cast as her for upcoming movie The Batman, it seems Cassidy just missed out this time around, but there’s someone else that she has her eye on too: The Joker.

Martha Wayne as the Joker in DC Comics
DC Comics
Martha Wayne as the Joker in DC Comics

“It would be really cool to play the Joker but as a woman,” said Cassidy. “I think I’d make a pretty good Joker!”

In the Flashpoint comics (and timeline), Bruce Wayne’s mother later becomes a female Joker after his death, so the potential is there for the actress to make this a reality at some point.

Until then, Cassidy is expected to return to her role as Black Canary in an Arrow spin-off – Green Arrow and the Canaries – which is rumored to be in the works.