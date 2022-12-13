Solo Leveling anime: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

The Solo Leveling anime has been announced, following the story of Sung Jinwoo as he navigates the world of hunters. Here is everything currently known regarding the new anime, including its rumored release date, cast, plot, and more.

Solo Leveling is a hit manhwa based on a novel. During its run, it was easily the most popular manhwa, or Korean comic, of its time, gaining a global audience that eagerly awaited its weekly release. The base story follows a hunter, Sung Jinwoo, who becomes the series’ main overpowered protagonist.

Snowballing off of the manhwa’s success, A-1 Studios took it upon themselves to animate the series. This is the same studio responsible for Black Butler II, Sword Art Online, and even Kaguya-sama Love is War. They primarily tackle Japanese titles, therefore making their commitment to Solo Leveling a bit of a surprise.

As of now, there is no official release date. It’s been confirmed to release in 2023, but the exact date hasn’t been revealed quite yet. The animation studio is handling Nier: Automata Ver1.1a as well, which is an anime adaptation based on the video game, and that releases in January.

Therefore, it’s unlikely Solo Leveling will release during the beginning of the year, as the studio will be busy with its other big project. The release date for Solo Leveling anime is likely to be mid to late 2023 as a result of that.

As 2023 draws closer, expect a release date or trailer update within the next couple of months. This page will be updated with the official Solo Leveling release date when it reveals.

Cast

This portion is a little interesting since A-1 studios is primarily a Japanese studio and typically handles Japanese voice casts. Solo Leveling is a Korean title, so it’s likely they’ll have to find a new cast from their typical voice actors and actresses.

As of now, there has been no confirmation on the voice cast. They’re likely still securing talent for this, since they cannot simply rely on their previous connections. The trailer they released does confirm that the anime will be in Korean, although a Japanese and English dub are very likely as well.

Plot

The plot is rather predetermined since it’s based on a manhwa and novel which has already concluded. Therefore, for those who really want to know the plot, check out the manhwa or novel. The manhwa is 179 chapters, and the novel is 270 chapters.

As for those who don’t want heavy spoilers, the story is essentially an overpowered main character in a fantasy world setting.

Korean manhwa has a trope of video gaming in real life, a little similar to the progression system present in the Isekai Japanese anime genre. But instead of being sent to another world, their original world is one where video game logic just kind of makes sense. And for Solo Leveling, they exist in a universe where these warriors are called hunters.

