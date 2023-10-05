Solo Leveling is getting a K-drama adaptation

Solo Leveling is a big name in the Manhwa industry, and while every fan awaits the upcoming RPG and anime, there’s another piece of good news: it’s getting a K-drama adaptation.

Solo Leveling started as a web novel in 2016, and later, the series received a Webtoon adaptation, the first season of which started getting serialized in 2018 and ran until 2020. The second season was then released in 2020 and concluded in 2022.

Even after the manhwa’s conclusion, the series always succeeded in creating hype among the community. For instance, in 2022, a role-playing game based on the popular series was announced, and after that, fans came across a new trailer and the release window for its anime adaptation, which is scheduled to air in January 2024.

Well, that’s not it. Excitingly, in a recent interview, the CEO of Webtoon Wiz revealed some more exciting news for the Solo Levellers: a K-drama adaptation is coming.

Solo Leveling K-drama adaptation in works

Solo Leveling is a global phenomenon, and there is absolutely no doubt about that. Since 2016, it has gathered a loyal following, becoming a massive hit Manhwa series of all time.

In an interview with L’internaute, D&C Webtoon Biz’s CEO Wangho Lee discussed the early popularity of the martial arts and fantasy genres, and when asked about the company’s bestselling fantasy light novel, he immediately turned to Solo Leveling. He said he knew from the very beginning that Solo Leveling had potential that no one usually talks about.

“We were sure from the start that Solo Leveling would be a title that would resonate with its audience,” he said, with Webtoon’s creative director Heaeun Kwak saying there’s “incredible satisfaction and pride” around the property. “For us at D&C, 2024 is undoubtedly the year of Solo Leveling,” he added.

Lee then discussed how fans will be able to read the Webtoon version of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok at the start of 2024, before delivering the scoop: “A Korean drama around Solo Leveling is in the works, so get ready.”

With so many projects revolving around Solo Leveling, it’s super important to mark our calendars so that we don’t miss any.

