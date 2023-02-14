How to watch Kaguya-sama Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends is set to premiere this week – here’s what you need to know about when, where, and how you can watch it.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, the romantic-comedy Crunchyroll anime series based on the manga by Aka Akasaka, may be creeping ever closer to its conclusion, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not more new material for fans to enjoy.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has just finished its third season, with a fourth season on its way. But this week, a movie has now arrived: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends, which is set to continue the story of the warring and loving elite students.

But where can you watch the film? And what it is about? Well, let us explain…

When and where can I watch Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends?

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends will be premiering in select North American cinemas on February 14 and 15 for a special Valentine’s Day Event.

In terms of what time the films will be available for viewing, that will depend on the cinema. Fans in the United States and Canada can purchase tickets at Fandango for the English-subtitled release.

The Valentine’s Day event is no doubt leaning on the romantic aspect of the series, however the actual film will be set around Christmas time, meaning we could have another animated Christmas classic on the way.

What is the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie about?

The First Kiss that Never Ends’ synopsis is as thus: “Shuchi Academy student council room, the place where student council vice president Kaguya Shinomiya and president Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long Battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession.

“The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It’s Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends.”

This film will continue the story of the manga it is based on, which was first published in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015. The manga has been a hit amongst readers, with an excess of 19 million copies in circulation, and an even more popular anime adaptation coming from it, produced by A-1 Pictures.

The film, titled in Japanese as Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai, was hinted at during the hour-long final episode of the anime’s third season, where a fourth season was also hinted at.

Will The First Kiss That Never Ends be available on Crunchyroll?

Yes, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends will eventually premiere on Crunchyroll along with the anime. However, there is no release date as of yet.

We will update this section when we find out more.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.