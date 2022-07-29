Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman 2

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Ben Affleck has reunited with Jason Momoa and will return as Batman in Aquaman 2.

Affleck first donned the cowl in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s gritty, dour face-off between the Man of Steel and Gotham’s Dark Knight.

While it wasn’t well-received overall – yes, the movie has staunch supporters, but it’s also got a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Affleck reprised his role as Bruce Wayne three more times: a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad (the bad one); Joss Whedon’s 2017 cut of Justice League (the really bad one); and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

It’s already been confirmed that he’ll return in Ezra Miller’s The Flash, but we’ll also see him alongside Momoa’s Arthur Curry in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Aquaman 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, will see Momoa return as the titular hero alongside Amber Heard’s Mera.

An official synopsis reads: “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Jason Momoa/Instagram Jason Momoa reunited with Ben Affleck for Aquaman 2.

While the extent of his role hasn’t been detailed, Momoa has now revealed Affleck to be part of the cast.

Alongside a photo of the pair on Instagram, Momoa wrote: “REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Ben Affleck will also return as Batman in The Flash

Affleck will also play Batman in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton, marking his first time in the Batsuit since 1992’s Batman Returns.

While he couldn’t dish any plot details, the actor described it as a “a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult.”

He told Variety: “This was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time… I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits cinemas on March 17, 2023.