Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke gets insulted by TV CEO Patrick Delany

Game of Thrones star Emilie Clarke was recently insulted by Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany, at the premiere of House of the Dragon.

Earlier this week, the CEO of Foxtel made insulting remarks about the actress at the event in Sydney, ahead of a screening of the first episode of Game of Thrones‘ prequel series House of the Dragon.

While delivering a speech, he told the media his reaction when he first started watching GoT, which stars Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

“I was like, ‘What’s this show with the dumpy-looking girl who walks into the flames?’” he jokingly said. However, his attempt at a joke received a cold reaction from the audience who was at the premiere.

One attendee told Crikey: “It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along, but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.”

Another attendee, film critic Travis Johnson, mirrored that statement, as he tweeted: “Yeah, I was there for this, and turned to my mate for clarification as I simply didn’t believe someone would say that on mic.”

Foxtel Group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for insulting remarks

A spokesperson for Foxtel Group apologized on Patrick Delany’s behalf, in a statement issued shortly after the incident on Wednesday.

“The Foxtel Group apologizes if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence,” they stated.

“The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film,” the statement read.

The actress has yet to comment on the remarks aimed at her.

You can watch the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon August 20, 2022, with the first episode premiering on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT).