Is Agent Ross a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has leaked its first clip on a secret website, but Agent Ross plays a rather suspicious part in it.

Marvel‘s upcoming show, Secret Invasion, has been killing it with the promo. From cryptic posters to Twitter campaigns, the “Trust No One” ethos of the new series is shining through every new trailer and hint.

The series, which will be coming to Disney+, follows this plot: “Nick Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe.” This is following the first appearance of the Skrulls in Captain Marvel, who weren’t quite as they appeared.

Article continues after ad

Now, a new clip and trailer has been released online by Disney, but the ending of said clip is rather ambiguous. Let us explain…

What happens in the new clip for Secret Invasion?

The clip, which is likely from the very first episode, opens in Moscow, where we see Agent Ross (played by Martin Freeman) walking through the backstreets. He enters a secret safe room and meets Agent Prescod (played by Richard Dormer) there. Prescod also narrates the clip, claiming that no one can be trusted.

Article continues after ad

Prescod has gone full conspiracy nut, newspaper clippings all over the walls and all. “Chaos. And that’s only the beginning,” he says. There have been a series of terrorist attacks lately drumming up global tension, and, according to him, “There is an architect to that tension.”

The architect in question: the Skrulls, as Prescod believes they have begun a full blown secret invasion of Earth, posing as other people so as not to draw suspicion. The Skrulls of course are a shapeshifting alien race, so could very easily do this.

Article continues after ad

Ross seems rather dismissive of these claims, stating that there are only a dozen Skrulls on Earth, nowhere near enough to pose a threat. He is also hesitant to contact Nick Fury – who has dealt with them before – about this without tangible evidence, as the man is all the way on a S.A.B.E.R. base up in space.

Prescod claims he has evidence, and shows it to Ross. We are unable to clearly see what said evidence is, but it’s enough to affect Ross. The man starts acting rather oddly, but states that he will take the information and send it to Fury.

Article continues after ad

However, this never happens, as Prescod suddenly attacks the other agent. While this may seem out of the blue, one can only guess what’s happening: Prescod believes that Ross is being posed by a Skrull, and is trying to destroy the evidence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is Agent Ross a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

At the time of writing, we don’t know for certain, but in this clip it seems like either he or Prescod could be a Skrull.

While it seems more plausible for Ross to be the Skrull at this point – he did dismiss all of Prescod’s concerns about the Skrulls, and was trying to take evidence away – this show will no doubt play with our perception of who we can trust. Meaning that our expectations could be subverted by Prescod being a Skrull.

Article continues after ad

The Skrulls first showed up in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and while the Skrull characters were interesting, one criticism of the series was that the concept of shapeshifters wasn’t used to its fullest potential.

Thankfully, Secret Invasion seems to be rectifying that, as not being able to trust that anyone is who they say they are will be a focus point of the Disney+ show. The Skrulls were also somewhat anti-heroes in the movie, so it’ll be exciting to see what side of morality they’re on in the series.

Article continues after ad

Also, if you’re wondering about how you can watch this new clip and decide Ross’ identity for yourself, you must go to a specific website and fill in a password that was released by the show’s Twitter page. Click here to find out more.

This interactive form of marketing is no doubt drumming up interest in the show, so hopefully Secret Invasions’ episodes will be just as exciting. To get another taste, check out the official trailer below:

Article continues after ad

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. For more information on Secret Invasion, we have a full guide here.