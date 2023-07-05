James “Rhodey” Rhodes has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the start. But is the character a Skrull in Secret Invasion? We have some thoughts…

Alongside Nick Fury, James “Rhodey” Rhodes is the most longstanding member of the MCU, appearing in first film Iron Man movie, popping up in a bunch of films throughout the Phases, and now playing a central role in Secret Invasion.

He’s taken a couple of forms in the flicks however, with Terrence Howard starting out in the part, before Don Cheadle took over for the rest of his appearances.

And now something fishy might be going on with the character – now Colonel Rhodes – within the MCU. Warning: Secret Invasion SPOILERS ahead.

Secret Invasion: Is Rhodey a Skrull

Yes, we think Rhodey is a Skrull in Secret Invasion.

The first piece of evidence to back this up plays out during Episode 2. Rhodey attends an Emergency Security Summit, then meets Fury at Berners Tavern, and tells him that he’s known about the Skrull threat for 15 years.

Now, Nick Fury’s friends and colleagues call him “Fury.” But during their conversation, Rhodey calls him “Nick.” And in the scene in the above trailer (around 30 seconds in), Rhodes calls him “Nick” again.

In Episode 3, Fury figures out that the Skrull pretending to Bob Fairbanks pretending to be Talos is an imposter, because he calls him “Nick.” So Rhodes = Skrull.

More evidence that Rhodes is Skrull

Later in the episode, Fury tells Talos: “I’ve got a lead on a rebel Skrull that’s high up in the US Government, and he’s in London right now.” Rhodey attends that aforementioned meeting in London, as Envoy for the United States Government. So Rhodes = Skrull.

Finally, at the very end of the episode, Priscilla is summoned to a church over the phone. She says she needs to speak to Gravik. The reply: “Yeah, well, you’re talking to me.” That voice is Rhodey’s. Meaning Rhodes = Skrull.

