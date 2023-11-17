Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2: Everything we know

The beloved characters by Bryan Lee O’Malley have returned in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. With the main cast from the 2010 movie voicing their original characters, and the anime expanding the Scott Pilgrim universe – will there be a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2?

Scott Pilgrim’s universe has gone through a few iterations from its original graphic novel version. From video games, the 2010 live-action, and now a Netflix anime. As promised, O’Malley and showrunner BenDavid Grabinski wanted to take the stories even further and expand the universe in a way fans have never seen before.

Fans might have been surprised to see the 180-degree turn the anime took. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was advertised the same way the movie was, a Canadian character who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. But to date her, he must defeat her seven evil exes.

The anime had more than a few new and refreshing storylines and an ending that left the door wide open. Here’s what we know about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Will there be a Season 2?

For now, there’s no concrete news of Netflix greenlighting a second season.

According to Games Radar, the showrunners told SFX magazine that they have no definite plans for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2. Grabinksi and O’Malley haven’t thought that far ahead.

“This season is a story that has an end,” said Grabinski. “But I love this world, the cast and the characters. If Bryan and I sat down one day and started brainstorming and thinking of other stories to tell, and the cast wanted to do it, then great, but I put 10,000% of my brain into this season and I think it has a great ending.”

O’Malley chimed in that they created the anime’s ending with a purpose. “I didn’t want this to end in the middle – I hate it when that happens in a show or a movie,” he said. “We wrote something that comes to a full stop. I really look at it like a beautiful piece of jewellery that we all got to work on together, and we’re just trying to make it great.”

At NYCC 2023, Dexerto spoke with O’Malley during a roundtable interview to talk about his decision to revisit the characters and storyline.

“It’s never gone away. Scott Pilgrim has just been part of my life. I thought it would fade away. Never did. Like I said, young teens and stuff keep talking to me. And they’re discovering it new. So I just felt like I have to keep giving back to people, because they just keep coming, and they keep getting excited about it. So how can I? How can I show them the love that they’re showing me, is by trying to make something that is the same but new, and that is exciting, and fresh and funny and stupid, and all those things and emotional,” he said.

Fans can only hope that the response to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off lights the fire for the showrunner to develop a Season 2 for Netflix.

