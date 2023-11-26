Scott Pilgrim anime creator made “self-contained” story in case Season 2 never happens

The creator of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime revealed that the production staff made sure the season was “self-contained.”

There’s nothing worse than starting a new show only for it to be completely axed after leaving their season on a cliff hanger.

So, when Scott Pilgrim fans heard that the franchise was going to be rebooted into an anime by Netflix, their biggest fear was that the show would leave them hanging if it was cancelled.

However, audiences had nothing to worry about as co-creator and co-showrunner Bryan Lee O’Malley recently revealed that they made the story “self-contained” to avoid this issue.

Scott Pilgrim anime is a complete story without a Season 2

The anime, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, acts as both a sequel and remake of the graphic novel, which was written by O’Malley and the 2010 cult-loved film.

O’Malley and Grabinski recently spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the new anime and how he and his creative partner BenDavid Grabinski approached Season 1 with the idea that there would be no Season 2.

“It’s self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in,” O’Malley explained, “I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we’ll see.”

O’Malley continued stating, “People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season.”

Grabinski definitely echoed his partner’s sentiments saying, “We’re not working on it. We have no official ideas. We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we’re proud of. I don’t make any plans in general.”

“Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a Season Two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world.”

The anime followed the events of the film to a tee and the duo even managed to get the entirety of the original cast to come back and voice their characters.