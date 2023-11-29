Blue Eye Samurai Season 2: Everything we know

Blue Eye Samurai has left fans anticipating another season after it received rave reviews from Netflix viewers. Here’s everything we know so far, from release date, to cast and plot for Season 2.

Netflix has released a wave of anime hits in 2023, as they have continued to expand on their evergrowing portfolio of original animated releases.

Whether its adaptions of classic American movies, such as Scott Pilgrim, or bringing iconic Japanese manga to life with Pluto, the streaming service’s new wave of anime productions has been a roaring success.

Blue Eye Samurai was no different, which soon achieved a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and has become beloved by viewers. This included legendary story teller Hideo Kojima himself, who claimed it was the best anime of the year.

It was created by Michael Green, who wrote the scripts for Blade Runner 2049 and Logan, together with his wife Amber Noizumi. Blue Eye Samurai introduced itself to Netflix viewers with eight episodes in Season 1, which depicted a mixed-race master sword master on her violent quest for revenge.

Blue Eye Samurai’s popularity has soon left fans eager for more, so here’s everything we know about Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

Will there be a Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

As of November 2023, Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has not been confirmed by Netflix that another season is coming.

However, due to its high critical acclaim, success, and plenty of story left to tell, it is expected that another season will be greenlit by Netflix soon.

Is there a Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 release date?

As of November 2023, Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 does not have an official release date.

With it not also being confirmed that it will be coming back and the show coming out three years after Netflix initially announced it was in production, it could be atleast a year or more yet.

Netflix Blue Eye Samurai promotional material for Season 1 on Netflix.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 cast: Who will be in it?

Although nothing is confirmed, with how the story left of it is safe to assume that the following cast members are all set to return:

Maya Erskine as Mizu

Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler

Masi Oka as Ringo

Darren Barnet as Taigen

Brenda Song as Princess Akemi

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

According to Jane Wu, the anime’s director and producer, she shared more details on the sequel in an interview with Variety.

Wu has alluded to that the Season will carry on with a focus surrounding London: “Story-wise, I can’t clearly say what we’re expecting in Season 2, because I don’t have the script in hand, but I do think we will probably explore London and how much of London is really depending on the budget and the schedule.”

The plot certaintly is far from finished, with many potential avenues to explore in future seasons as it was left fairly open at the end of Season 1.

With it looking like Mizu is heading to London after sparing main antagonist Abijah Fowler, she looks to instead hunt down the other traffickers Skeffington and Routey, as we’re sure Fowler and Mizu will soon cross eachothers paths again.

That’s everything we know about Blue Eye Samurai Season 2. For more of our coverage, see the stories below: