You might recognise the actress who plays Samuel L. Jackson’s wife in Secret Invasion – that’s because Charlayne Woodard has previously played his mother.

A major twist played out early in new Marvel series Secret Invasion. During the second episode, we discover that Nick Fury is married.

Not only that, but his wife is a Skrull named Varra. Who becomes a woman named Priscilla while in human form. We’ve got a theory that said twist will lead to another revelation late in the series.

Article continues after ad

But the actress playing Varra/Priscilla is also a surprise choice, as she once played her screen husband’s mother in a pair of superhero movies.

Samuel L. Jackson’s wife in Secret Invasion once played his mother

Buena Vista Charlayne Woodard and John Hiram Jamison in Unbreakable.

Charlayne Woodard – Varra/Priscilla in Secret Invasion – played Samuel L. Jackson’s mother in both Unbreakable and Glass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Woodard is five years younger than Jackson, making this something of a head-scratcher. But in Unbreakable, she’s largely seen in flashbacks as mother to young Elijah Price. Who is played by Johnny Hiram Jamisom in those scenes. Though late in the film, Woodard dons make-up to play an old version of the character.

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlayne Woodard in Glass.

The actress does much-the-same in Glass, playing elderly mother to Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price/Mr. Glass throughout the movie.

This isn’t the first time that actors have played a couple in one project, and father/mother and son/daughter in another. Punchline (1988) featured Sally Field and Tom Hanks as lovers, while they played mother and son in Forrest Gump (1993). While Jeff Daniels is Anna Paquin’s dad in Fly Away Home (1996), while they their characters in The Squid and the Whale (2005) are having an affair.

Article continues after ad

Secret Invasion Episode 4 hits Disney+ on July 12. Check out more coverage below: