Secret Invasion Episode 2: Who is Nick Fury’s wife?

Secret Invasion Episode 2 ends on the first-ever MCU appearance of Priscilla Fury, Nick Fury’s wife — here’s everything you need to know.

In our review, we wrote: “Secret Invasion Episode 2 is a promising look at a more grown-up, considered MCU; there’s torture, finger-chopping violence, and a frightening sense of powerlessness.”

After Maria Hill’s shocking death in the premiere, this week’s installment doesn’t give Fury, Talor or anyone any time to grieve. While Fury becomes one of the most wanted men on the planet, putting him at odds with his old ally Rhodey, Gravik’s plan takes a superhuman turn as he amasses even more power from world leaders on a secret global council.

Article continues after ad

In the closing moments of the episode, Fury goes home and sees his wife, Priscilla, but there’s a twist. Spoilers to follow…

Secret Invasion: Nick Fury’s wife Priscilla explained

Priscilla Fury is Nick Fury’s wife, and she’s also a Skrull. She’s played by Charlayne Woodard.

As Fury approached the house, we saw Priscilla cutting vegetables in the kitchen in her natural, green Skrull form. As he walks in, she takes on the appearance of a human. “Aren’t you forgetting something?” she asks, and they embrace after he puts his wedding ring back on.

Article continues after ad

Disney+

Here’s the big question, though: does he know she’s a Skrull? Given his conversation with Talos earlier in the episode, we’re betting that he doesn’t.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Talos revealed that millions of Skrulls fled to Earth after they were overpowered by the Kree. “You’re telling me there’s a million Skrulls walking amongst us right now? Have you lost your reptilian ass mind?” Fury responds.

Talos argues that he had no choice: it was either sanctuary on Earth or annihilation. “My hope is, that with your help, Skrulls and humans can coexist,” Talos says, but Fury doesn’t believe it’s possible. “There’s not enough room or tolerance on this planet for another species,” Fury barks.

Article continues after ad

Will his opinion change when he discovers he married a Skrull without him knowing? We have to assume this will be a major part of Fury’s story in the episodes to come.

Secret Invasion Episode 3 hits Disney+ on July 5. Check out our other coverage below: