Is Sadie Sink in the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series?

Rumor has it that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is set to play Aloy in Netflix’s upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn TV series. Here’s whether any of it is true.

Horizon Zero Dawn hit the PlayStation 4 in 2017. Set against the backdrop of a machine-ravaged, overgrown Earth, the game follows Aloy, a young hunter who sets out into the wilderness to uncover the mystery of the dino-bot apocalypse.

It was an incredible success, selling nearly 25 million copies and paving the way for a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

The Horizon TV show adaptation was announced in 2022. Writing is underway, but some fans believe Sink has been cast in the leading role in the new TV show. Is it true?

Is Sadie Sink playing Aloy in the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series?

No, Sadie Sink isn’t playing Aloy in the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series, nor does she have any other role in the show at the time of writing.

Instagram: @diamonddead

No casting has been announced for the adaptation, with Sony recently confirming that scripts were being written for Horizon and Prime Video’s God of War series.

There’s no reason to believe Sink is in the running for the role. No reports from established outlets or sources have indicated as such.

Where did the Sadie Sink Horizon Zero Dawn rumors come from?

Social media disinformation posts were the source of the apparent Sadie Sink as Aloy news.

Unfortunately, you may have fallen victim to a Facebook post from Upcoming Games. It said Sink “has reportedly been cast as Aloy in the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn TV series.”

The page also shared a fake poster with Sink stylized as Aloy, created by @diamonddead on Instagram. To be clear, it isn’t real (even if we kind of wish it was).

Sink proved her prowess in Stranger Things Season 5 when she ripped the nation’s heart out while running up a hill or two. She could easily take on Aloy’s lofty burden.

That’s not to say fans wouldn’t be happy with the actor in the part. “Sadie would be great as Aloy,” one user commented.

“She was able to take a throwaway character [Max] and incorporate herself into a group of already very well-liked characters, eventually becoming a major character herself.” another wrote.

