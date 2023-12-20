7 Best weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn ranked

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world RPG that perfectly mixes top-notch technology with an almost stone-age setting. This is replicated throughout the game’s different features, including, of course, the weapons. With so many sets of unique weaponry available, we’ve ranked the best ones to help you with your choice.

In Horizon Zero Dawn you’ll play as a young hunter named Aloy, a Nora tribe outcast who’s in search of her origin story, as well as the truth about what happened to the world.

Article continues after ad

During your adventure, you’ll face plenty of the robot-like animals that rule the land. These aggressive beasts can self-replicate and are the ones that overran the planet and stripped life out of Earth many years ago.

Article continues after ad

So, to protect yourself from the constant danger in the game, you’ll have to build Aloy’s arsenal wisely. From primitive bows to high-tech guns, here are the best weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn that are worth checking out.

Article continues after ad

7. Sylen’s Lance

GUERRILLA GAMES

Aloy’s faithful spear is a melee weapon that allows you to strike from above and below, as well as make silent hits in stealth mode. But certainly, its most important trait is that you can override machines with it.

Near the end of the game, Aloy’s precious weapon will be modified once you’re gifted Sylen’s Lance. The fusion will give you a stronger weapon that can inflict Tear, Elemental, and Shock damage, with the possibility of getting even more modifications throughout the DLC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

6. Shadow Rattler

GUERRILLA GAMES

Similar to a shotgun, the Shadow Rattler has a very low accuracy thanks to its short range but can shoot multiple deadly projectiles dealing quick bursts of damage.

This version of the Rattler has three mod slots available for different types of ammunition, and an additional freeze ammo on top of that.

It’s a great weapon to keep in mind, as it can penetrate armor effectively and give the target a status effect that can help change the course of a lost battle.

Article continues after ad

5. Shadow Tripcaster

GUERRILLA GAMES

A machine that can set up traps for any type of enemy, giving you an advantage during combat, as you can be prepared ahead of time.

Article continues after ad

A regular Tripcaster sets a tripwire between the two points you want, and once the enemy touches it, they receive some important damage.

However, the Shadow Tripcaster can set three different types of wires (Blast, Shock, and Fire) on the ground, and it provides an extra method for dispatching machines and humans. This gives you extra breathing room when being attacked by a horde.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

4. Lodge Blast Sling

GUERRILLA GAMES

A very useful weapon to hit enemies with high amounts of blast damage. This machine can be used to attach bombs to machines, plus this version uses three different bomb types, including the proximity ones that detonate when the target gets near.

Article continues after ad

It can only obtained after you’ve completed the 15 Hunting Grounds quests.

3. Banuk Powershot Bow

GUERRILLA GAMES

Banuk weapons were added to the game to match the increased difficulty of The Frozen Wilds DLC, so you can rest assured you’ll get a good weapon out of this line.

Article continues after ad

This bow deals a great amount of damage with a simple hit, and it’s very good at long-range. With its long draw and low ammo count, you can easily reach the flying robo-beasts soaring the Horizon Zero Dawn skies.

2. Lodge War Bow

GUERRILLA GAMES

The Lodge War Bow shines because of its functionality and how it powers up elemental attacks.

Article continues after ad

Each arrow deals a great amount of damage and can sport all three elements to stun machines or slow them down to secure a critical hit.

Article continues after ad

You can buy it by trading in the blazing suns only after you’ve completed the 15 Hunting Lodges.

1. Improved Stormslinger

GUERRILLA GAMES

Though this powerful weapon can only be obtained in The Frozen Wilds DLC, it’s worth searching for it as it can quickly shoot electrical bolts that not only hit machines but also apply shock damage to them.

The Improved Stormslinger deals high volumes of damage and can take down even the most intimidating machines without trouble. It can even take down Aloy, that’s why you should pair it with the Shield Weaver Armor before you use it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Those are the best weapons available in Horizon Zero Dawn. For more on other big releases, check out some of our guides below:

Is there a Horizon Forbidden West difficulty trophy? | Elden Ring character classes | Elden Ring PC requirements | Where to find Togepi on Pokemon Legends Arceus | Everything we know about Gran Turismo 7