LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck 18% off with Best Buy

PlayStation fans may have found their big holiday gift this year with the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set. Best Buy is making it that much easier to get by putting it in their winter sale.

LEGO does a great job of covering a lot of bases when it comes to video game sets. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Super Mario to Animal Crossing, fans are generally pleased. But some fans may want something more mature for their LEGO collection.

Enter the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set from the titular PlayStation title. Fans of Horizon will love this for the holidays this year, or maybe you just like the giant flat-headed robot giraffes; we don’t judge.

Save on LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an 18% discount, bringing down the price by $16 from $89.99 to $73.99 during their winter sales event during the holiday season.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck – 76989

The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set contains 1,222 pieces, which make up the Tallneck and foliage at the base. Also tagging along is a detailed minifigure of Aloy, the protagonist of the Horizon series.

This is a great set that would make the perfect gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life this holiday season. It’s odd that a first-party PlayStation game LEGO set was released, and nothing of note followed in terms of large-scale sets.

Sony has plenty of properties that would make outstanding LEGO sets. The Last of Us, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank can make great sets for various ages. We’d love to see a Bloodborne LEGO set if it’s in the realm of possibility.

