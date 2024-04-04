Ripley: Will there be a Season 2 of the Netflix series?

Ripley launched on Netflix today, so will there be a Season 2 of the period thriller? Read on to find out everything we know.

Tom Ripley is one of the great literary villains. A con-artist who can bend people to his will, he doesn’t seem like a threat, but Ripley is a wolf in sheep’s clothing – a master manipulator capable of terrible things.

The character debuted in Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, which was turned into French movie Plein Soleil in 1960, with Alain Delon playing the cold-blooded killer. While Matt Damon was The Talented Mr. Ripley opposite Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999’s acclaimed adaptation of the book.

Now Irish actor Andrew Scott is putting his own unique spin on Ripley, in an eight-part Netflix series written and directed by Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List, The Irishman). We loved it, awarding the show 4/5 in the Dexerto review. While if audiences like their take on the character, it likely won’t be the last we see of this particular iteration of Tom Ripley.

Will there be a Ripley Season 2 on Netflix?

Patricia Highsmith wrote a total of five Ripley books, so if the new Netflix series is a success, expect further adaptations to follow.

Here’s the novels listed in chronological order, including their year of publication:

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1955)

Ripley Under Ground (1970)

Ripley’s Game (1974)

The Boy Who Followed Ripley (1980)

Ripley Under Water (1990)

Ripley Under Ground was previously turned into a 2005 film starring Barry Pepper as Tom. Ripley’s Game was turned into The American Friend (starring Dennis Hopper) in 1977, while John Malkovich played the character in a 2005 film that stuck with the original title.

The only actor who has played Ripley in adaptations of all five stories is Ian Hart, who voiced him in a series of radio plays for Radio 4.

When this iteration of Ripley was first announced — as a series for Showtime — it was envisioned as an “ongoing series,” with plans to continue the character’s story. There’s been no suggestion that this strategy carried over to Netflix, but if the show is a hit for the streamer, expect sequels based on those books. With Scott potentially being the first actor to play Ripley onscreen in adaptations of all five Patricia Highsmith novels.

Ripley is now available on Netflix and here's why you need to watch Episode 3.