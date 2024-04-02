Is Ripley based on a book? New Netflix series explained

Ripley is a new Netflix thriller that features Andrew Scott as the title character, but is it based on a book?

Netflix’s latest thriller Ripley concerns a con man and master manipulator eking out a miserable existence pulling scams in 1960s New York. Then one day a wild opportunity falls in his lap.

The wealthy Greenleaf family wants Tom Ripley to travel to Italy — all expenses paid — to find and bring back their son, whom they believe to be wasting his life away on the Amalfi coast.

Ripley takes them up on their offer, and soon ingratiates himself into Dickie Greenleaf’s life, even moving into his apartment. But Tom isn’t all that he seems, and their friendship soon takes a dark — and ultimately deadly — turn. But is the TV series based on the classic novel The Talented Mr. Ripley?

Is Ripley based on The Talented Mr. Ripley?

Yes, Ripley is based on a book, with the eight-part series an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s acclaimed 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Schindler’s List scribe Steven Zaillian both writes and directs this iteration, while Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) plays the title character.

The Irish actor follows in the footsteps of Alain Delon and Matt Damon, who previously played Tom Ripley in 1960’s Plein Soleil and 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley respectively.

Should the series be a hit for Netflix, there’s also plenty of potential for sequels, as Highsmith authored four more books about her most famous creation – Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Under Water.

All eight episodes of Ripley launch on Netflix this coming Friday (April 5, 2024). Check out more titles new to streaming this month.