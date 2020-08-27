Resident Evil is coming to Netflix: Here’s everything we know so far

A new live-action Resident Evil series is coming to Netflix in the near future. From plot details to a release date, here’s everything we know about the latest adaptation of the popular survival horror franchise.

Resident Evil first released on PlayStation in 1996 with the historic Capcom game by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara. Since then, it’s gone on to become one of the most successful and longest-running horror game franchises of all time.

Not only have we seen multiple sequels and spinoff games over the years, but we’ve seen a wide range of adaptations into other mediums as well. From the live-action film series starring Milla Jovovich to a range of animated productions, there’s been plenty to keep die-hard fans satisfied.

Now, we know for certain that yet another live-action adaption is in the works. This time, fans have a new Netflix series to look forward to and we’ve got the early rundown on all there is to know.

The Resident Evil Netflix series has been written by Andrew Dabb, best known for his work on the hit dark fantasy show Supernatural, as well as comic book work for Ghostbusters: Legion.

The first two episodes of the series have been directed by Bronwen Hughes who has previously worked on projects such as the Journey is the Destination, and most notably on the tonally similar show The Walking Dead.

Netflix has announced that the series consists of eight episodes, each of them lasting one hour. The show is being made by Constantin films, who were also behind the six installments of the Resident Evil film franchise.

Resident Evil Netflix series story details

As reported by Polygon, the show will feature two timelines, one that consists of teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City, slowly finding out about the colossal secrets their father is keeping.

The other timeline takes place a decade later, only 15 million people left in the world with the T-virus having taken over. With Jade now in her thirties, she tries to navigate what the world has become, and the after-effects of her teenage years.