Quiet on Set: Drake Bell makes shocking new allegation about Peck letters

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV just released its bonus Episode 5, with Drake Bell making a shocking new allegation about the celebrities who wrote letters of support for Brian Peck.

In the first part of Investigation Discovery’s true crime docuseries, Bell identifies himself as the victim in the 2004 child abuse case against Peck, a former voice acting coach who was known for his Nickelodeon “Pickle Boy” skit.

The Drake & Josh star describes turning up to court, only to find a whole host of celebrities sitting with Peck in the courtroom. Quiet on Set reveals many of these actors and industry figures wrote letters of support for the convicted sex offender.

The writers – including Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle and X-Men star James Marsden – faced backlash online. Despite this, Bell claims no one has reached out to him to apologize.

“Nobody’s reached out to me,” Bell says in Quiet on Set Episode 5, to which host Soledad O’Brien asks, “No one at all?” He replies, “Personally? No, not one person who’s written one of those letters has reached out to me.”

O’Brien points out that she’s shocked the Peck case wasn’t a bigger scandal 20 years ago, with Bell agreeing, “That boggles my mind. I mean, three or four months prior to his arrest was the Jason Handy case. And then Brian gets arrested and no articles, there’s nothing about it.”

Bell adds, “For those two cases to happen so closely together and at the same network, on the same show? It allowed him to go work on other shows, go work on other kids shows on other kids networks, as a registered sex offender. It was just unbelievable.”

ID Brian Peck received letters of support from numerous celebrities

Following the release of Quiet on Set’s bonus fifth episode last night (April 7), one viewer took to X to write: “Absolutely wild that NONE of the celebrities who wrote letters supporting Brian Peck have reached out to Drake Bell since.”

Another said, “Watching the new #QuietOnSet episode and cannot believe that not one person who signed Brian Peck’s leniency letter reached out to apologize to Drake Bell.”

In the case of Rider Strong, it appears that he’s since made amends with Bell, who wrote on X on Friday (April 5), “I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong. We are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is streaming on Max now.