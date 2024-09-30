Smartschoolboy9 documentary creator explains 5 horrifying true stories in new video

While Nick Crowley’s smartschoolboy9 deep dive drew in millions of viewers, it’s far from the only case he’s covered – the YouTuber has just shared his latest mini-documentary focusing on five horrifying true stories.

Although the smartschoolboy9 saga started on Reddit, it reached new audiences when Crowley’s creepy YouTube doc dropped last month. Although the case is unique, the YouTuber is never short of new content to explore.

A few years back, he highlighted the horrifying Pipergate rabbit hole, and more recently he shared a video examining the sinister world of Joy Junction’s Ronald William Brown.

Now, Crowley has released his first doc since smartschoolboy9, and it covers not one but five of the “internet’s darkest corners.”

Among the true crime cases involved are the Kyle Plush 911 calls, which highlight the fatal mishandling of an incident, and Ernest Wilson’s livestream, about a game of hide and seek that turned deadly.

Another tragic livestream is detailed in the case of Naika Venant and Gina Alexis. Finally, the last two stories explore the legend of Masha and the catacombs, as well as a series of disturbing police recreations.

Since landing on YouTube over the weekend (September 28), Crowley’s new documentary has been watched nearly 890K times and received thousands of comments from viewers sharing their thoughts on the cases.

“I’m sorry I had to skip the Kyle story. I already knew of it and it makes me physically ill. I have two teen sons and this story enrages me. That poor child,” said one.

YouTube: Nick Crowley

Another wrote, “The first one is even sadder because that kid was SO smart, he literally did everything right, textbook example of how you should handle a situation like that.”

“Naikas mother is beyond sick. Hearing that she joined in?? my stomach turned,” added a third. “That poor girl, may she rest in peace.”

A fourth chimed in, “The hide and seek story is straight out of a horror movie, I can imagine people hidden in the house hearing him get killed and not daring to come out.”

