Quentin Tarantino scraps Brad Pitt-led The Movie Critic as final film

As first reported by Deadline, Director Quentin Tarantino will no longer be developing The Movie Critic as his tenth and alleged final film.

Deadline was told that the director “simply changed his mind” after struggling to find the right story to tell.

Sources close to the director also stated that Tarantino changed his mind and is planning on going back to the drawing board to work out what he wants his final film to be about.

Originally, The Movie Critic was set to star Brad Pitt. An actor that Tarantino has worked with on multiple projects. Most recently his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in which Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Following the writer’s strike in Hollywood, production for The Movie Critic began to truly ramp up.

The director shared in an interview following the strike that the film would be set in California during the 1970s and that it would be “based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a p*** rag.”

However, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film had since morphed into a follow-up story to Pitt’s character Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Though Tarantino now is scrapping the whole concept altogether.