Quentin Tarantino movies in order

All of Quentin Tarantino’s movies in order of release and in chronological order, too. Plus, we look at the connections between his films, and what’s next for the legendary director.

Auteur Quentin Tarantino is set to tap out as a director after his eleventh and supposedly final film, The Movie Critic.

No new movies are coming, but he’ll leave behind an illustrious career, with projects many have called some of the best movies ever.

Whether you’re new to his filmography or want to revisit it, below are all the Tarantino films to add to your list and the different ways to order them.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Quentin Tarantino movies in release order

Tarantino’s first movie was Reservoir Dogs, back in 1992. His most recent release was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019.

Quentin Tarantino movies in release order:

Reservoir Dogs (1992) Pulp Fiction (1994) Jackie Brown (1997) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) Death Proof (2007) Inglourious Basterds (2009) Django Unchained (2012) The Hateful Eight (2015) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

1. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Although Tarantino had directed short-form projects before, Reservoir Dogs was his first major, feature-length motion picture.

Article continues after ad

He kicked his career off with this succinct crime/thriller, which tells the tale of six criminals who land in hot water when a diamond heist goes awry. It’s a sweaty and unpolished film, with Tarantino’s signature quippy dialogue and shock factor.

Reservoir Dogs would also mark the start of long-term working relationships between the director and several actors, including Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.

Article continues after ad

2. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Miramax

The granddaddy of them all. Credited with defining modern Hollywood, Pulp Fiction is considered one of the greatest films ever made. Interwoven tales of mobsters, boxers, and hitmen unfold in a non-linear narrative filled with Tarantino’s trademark dialogue.

Although it was only his second movie, it would seal Tarantino’s style and deliver his first Oscar nominations. It was a quick turnaround too, coming out in 1994 only two years after Reservoir Dogs

3. Jackie Brown (1997)

It was another three years before Jackie Brown, the hidden gem of QT’s filmography (if such a thing can exist), was released in 1997.

Article continues after ad

Starring the iconic Pam Grier, the drama/thriller has a warmer and more romantic tone. It follows a charming flight attendant embroiled in a smuggling plot and is full of double-crosses and desperate attempts to outwit the law.

Article continues after ad

4. Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Miramax

Quentin Tarantino’s first full-blown action flick, Kill Bill is his coolest film and entered Uma Thurman’s ‘The Bride’ into the genre’s hall of fame.

With heavy doses of influence from Eastern cinema, in Kill Bill: Volume 1 a vengeful woman sets out on a mission to kill her former allies who betrayed her on her wedding day.

Cathartic, stylized, and brilliantly edited, Kill Bill worked as a seamless transition to early 2000s filmmaking for Tarantino.

5. Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Coming out one year after its predecessor, Tarantino sees the Kill Bill story as one saga and would have preferred to release them as one huge epic instead of splitting it into two halves.

Article continues after ad

That said, there’s nothing bad about watching Volume 2 in isolation. It’s a tonal departure from the first, with The Bride slowly hunting the man who betrayed her. It feels like a Western movie in some areas, and a patient samurai film in others.

Article continues after ad

Tarantino has hinted at doing Kill Bill 3, he enjoyed making them so much.

6. Death Proof (2007)

Dimension Films

Tarantino’s attempt at girl power, Death Proof is an outlier in his filmography as it’s a smaller road movie that wasn’t an obvious follow-up to the likes of Pulp Fiction. But nothing Tarantino does is obvious, so that tracks.

Article continues after ad

In Death Proof, a psychotic stuntman stalks and murders young women with his car, until he meets a group of friends who turn the tables on him.

With awesome stunt work, gratuitous violence, and some charming characters played by actresses at the start of their careers, Death Proof shouldn’t be skipped.

7. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Sony Pictures

Inglourious Basterds is the most Hollywood-glazed Tarantino movie. Full of huge names like Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, and employing overseas talents like Diane Kruger and Mélanie Laurent, this war movie was an awards hit.

It’s about a group of Jewish-American soldiers embarking on a mission to assassinate Nazi leaders during World War II, while characters of different nationalities face their dangers elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Django Unchained (2012)

By 2012, Tarantino could do pretty much whatever he wanted, with whoever he wanted, regardless of how commercial the project’s potential was or wasn’t.

This meant a Western starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Kerry Washington (on the cusp of her Scandal breakout role) wasn’t just on the cards but was given a large budget.

Django Unchained follows a freed slave who teams up with a German bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a ruthless Mississippi plantation owner.

9. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Sony Pictures

Tarantino was truly in his Western era in the 2010s, and that continued with The Hateful Eight, one of his most self-indulgent films, for better or worse.

Article continues after ad

Comprised of long stretches of dialogue set in a snowed-in Wyoming cabin, Samuel L. Jackson leads a star-studded cast in this mostly one-location thriller.

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s revisionist history take on the Manson murders.

Used as a backdrop, the infamous tragedy sets the stage for the director to explore the changing tides of cinema, and the washed-up characters left in its wake.

Article continues after ad

Although he still cast the usual suspects for the project, Dicaprio and Pitt included, he also used a slew of younger stars from the next generation down, such as Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Article continues after ad

Quentin Tarantino movies in chronological order

To watch Tarantino’s movies chronologically, start with Django Unchained, which is set in 1858.

Quentin Tarantino movies in chronological order:

Django Unchained: set in 1858 The Hateful Eight: set in 1877 Inglourious Basterds: set in 1941–1944 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: set in 1969 Pulp Fiction: set in the 90s Reservoir Dogs: set in 1992 Jackie Brown: set in 1995 Kill Bill: Volume 1: set in 1999 Kill Bill: Volume 2: set in 2003 Deathproof: set in 2007

What are the Quentin Tarantino movies he didn’t direct?

Tarantino worked on but did not direct True Romance, Natural Born Killers, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Planet Terror.

He is also credited as a guest director on Sin City, on which he helmed a single scene, and as the director of a short vignette segment in Four Rooms.

Movies Tarantino worked on but did not solo-direct:

True Romance (1993): writer

Natural Born Killers (1994): story treatment

Four Rooms (1995): vignette director

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996): writer

Sin City (2005): guest director

Grindhouse: Planet Terror (2007): producer

Warner. Bros

Are Quentin Tarantino’s movies connected?

Tarantino said some of his movies share the same universe. However, they don’t follow a sensical timeline or connect in the same way other movie universes do.

Article continues after ad

In 2016, Tarantino said (somewhat confusingly), “There’s the ‘Realer Than Real’ universe, and all the characters inhabit that one. But then there’s this ‘Movie’ universe.

Article continues after ad

“So, From Dusk Till Dawn, Kill Bill, they all take place in this special Movie universe. When the characters of Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction go to the movies, Kill Bill is what they go to see, From Dusk Till Dawn is what they see.”

Basically, Tarantino views his stories of murderous brides, vampires, and grindhouse flicks as the kind of thing you’d find in a cinema in his fictional universe. Meanwhile, stories like Reservoir Dogs, True Romance, and Inglorious Basterds are Tarantino’s version of the real world.

Article continues after ad

There is also a strong theory that characters such as Vic Vega (Reservoir Dogs) and Vincent Vega (Pulp Fiction), Pete Hicox (The Hateful Eight) and Archie Hicox (Inglourious Basterds), and Lee Donowitz (True Romance) and Donny Donowitz (Inglourious Basterds) are related to one another.

The Realer Than Real Universe:

My Best Friend’s Birthday

Reservoir Dogs

True Romance

Natural Born Killers

Pulp Fiction

Jackie Brown

Inglorious Basterds

Django Unchained

The Hateful Eight

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Movie Universe:

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

What is Quentin Tarantino’s next movie?

Quentin Tarantino’s next movie is The Movie Critic. It’s about a critic in 1970s California who reviews mainstream movies for an adult magazine called The Popstar Pages.

Article continues after ad

Brad Pitt and Paul Walter Hauser are rumored to star, but details are still under wraps as the movie hasn’t begun filming yet. Due to its current status, it likely won’t be out until at least 2026.

Article continues after ad

Until then, look out for more great cinema with everything we know about Dune 3, the Joker 2 release date, or the best new movies streaming.