Priscilla Presley shares explosive details about relationship with Elvis when she was 14

The King might be someone we all know and love, but Sofia Coppola’s latest movie puts a darker spin on the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Following the success of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie Elvis, the love story between the formerly married couple is taking a different turn as Priscilla’s perspective is explored for the first time.

The film had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2023, with Presley in attendance during the screening and the movie’s initial press conference.

Though she initially declined the opportunity to speak on the panel, she later spoke about the controversial age gap she had with Elvis, alongside the decision to not have sex before marriage.

Priscilla Presley moved by emotional details in new film

It’s no secret that the Elvis estate isn’t too thrilled by Coppola’s biopic, but for Priscilla Presley, it feels like a chance for new beginnings.

Speaking at Venice Film Festival, she explained: “It’s very difficult seeing a movie about your life and love. I think Sofia did an amazing job.”

Later on during the panel, Presley set the record straight on not having sex with Elvis until the pair were officially married.

“People think that was the attraction, it was sex. Not at all. I never had sex with him.

“He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old,” she continued. “We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship. Yes, he called me when he came back to the States.

“That was also part of our relationship, telling me all his woes and what was happening.”

Presley also explained that her parents never felt too easy with the couple’s large age gap.

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me, and why. I was older in life than in numbers,” she stated.

While Priscilla Presley’s past has often been turbulent, her present life hasn’t been too far behind, most notably losing her daughter Lisa-Marie earlier this year.

“We still remained very close, and of course, we had our daughter [Lisa Marie], and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other, so I want to make that clear. Thank you,” Presley said of their “difficult” marriage.

Though she remains adamant that he was the “love of her life,” Coppola’s film is set to show a different side of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s marriage. Coppola herself has stated the movie “isn’t for fans” of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Priscilla premiered at Venice Film Festival on September 4. The film releases in the US on October 27, 2023, with the UK premiere on October 9.

