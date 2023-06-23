Elvis Presley estate officials mock upcoming Priscilla film: “Feels like a college movie”

Elvis Presley estate officials have slammed Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla, disapproving of the film’s writing, directing, and set designs.

Following the death of her ex-husband Elvis Presley in 1977, Priscilla Presley released a memoir on the relationship she shared with the “King of Rock and Roll”.

Elvis and Me gave insight into Elvis beyond his legacy as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Now the memoir is being brought to the big screen in an upcoming drama written, directed, and co-produced by Sofia Coppola.

But the film, titled Priscilla, has rubbed Elvis Presley estate officials the wrong way, with them slamming Coppola for “horrible” writing and directing.

“It feels like a college movie,” said one estate official who saw the film. He went on to criticize Priscilla’s set designs, calling them “horrific” and “not what Graceland looks like”.

The film was allegedly made without the estate’s consent and has since been labeled a “money grab” by officials. And this isn’t the first time money has caused contention amongst the Presley family.

A court settlement ensued following the death of Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, over who would inherit the deceased’s estate.

Instagram: priscillapresley Priscilla asked fans to keep Lisa Marie in their prayers shortly before the latter’s passing

The settlement was ultimately reached, with Priscilla telling Fox News Digital that “Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together”.

However, now it seems the family might be in disagreement again, with Priscilla once more opposing the Presley estate.

Despite officials remaining unimpressed with Coppola’s upcoming film, the singer’s ex-wife appears delighted to see her memoir brought to life.

“I am very excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” Priscilla posted to Instagram.

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey,” she continued.

Which side of the family fans side with is yet to be determined, with Priscilla scheduled to be released in October this year.

For all the latest TV & Movie news, be sure to check out our page here.