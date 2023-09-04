Elvis estate is “not happy” about new Priscilla Presley movie

Many cinemagoers are highly anticipating upcoming Sofia Coppola movie Priscilla, but the Elvis estate isn’t quite as excited.

Elvis has been in the Hollywood limelight over the past few years, mainly due to his Austin Butler-starring biopic of the same name by Baz Luhrmann. However, if you’ve seen the movie, you know that certain aspects of his life probably weren’t examined well enough. Including his relationship with his former wife, Priscilla.

Sofia Coppola is a trailblazer when it comes to movies about women, so if anyone was going to tell Priscilla’s story, it was going to be her. Fans are especially curious to see how Coppola will explore the controversial aspects of their relationship, that being a concerning age gap.

However, certain people are just concerned about the movie, period. This includes the late Elvis’ own estate, who are “not happy” with the final product.

Priscilla isn’t made for Elvis fans, says Coppola

Sofia Coppola has stated in an interview with the Financial Times that “the Elvis estate is not happy” about her upcoming eighth film.

The movie stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and is adapted from Priscilla Presley’s 1985 novel Elvis and Me. “I had looked at Elvis and Me maybe 10 years ago… But, on reading it again, it spoke to me,” Coppola explained. The book and film depicts Priscilla Beaulieu’s first meeting with Elvis as a 14-year-old schoolgirl in West Germany, where Elvis was posted on national service in 1959. It then follows her through the 1960s, including her relationship and marriage to Elvis, before their separation in 1972.

The context of the story is uncomfortable, knowing that Elvis was 24-year-old global superstar, all while grooming a schoolgirl. “Yes, it was a different time, different culture, but there are elements that remain the same…” I suppose if Harry Styles turned up and said, “I want to take your teenage daughter off on holiday”, you’d be pretty churlish to refuse? “Yes, your daughter would hate you forever,” joked Coppola. She then added, “I think her perspective is quite relatable. I had crushes for a long time at that age.”

On top of his dating habits, the film will not shy away from Elvis’ flaws. However, “I didn’t want to villainise him,” said Coppola. “It was the most non-Elvis movie about Elvis. But I didn’t want [the movie] to be about a drug addict. I like to leave things to the imagination. It’s just not my style to be in your face.”

However, despite Coppola’s attempts to not villainise Elvis – and despite high praise for the movie by Priscilla herself – the Elvis estate has seemingly villainised the movie in turn. For example, an unofficial statement issued after an early screening described the film as “horrible.”

But this reaction has not phased Coppola. “I remember Priscilla’s manager saying, ‘The Elvis fans are not going to like certain things.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not making it for them.’”

Priscilla will premiere in cinemas on October 7, 2023.

