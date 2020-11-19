Princess Diana sparks outrage in The Crown Season 4 - Dexerto

Fans are both upset and angry at the treatment of Princess Diana after watching Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown.

The Crown is gradually edging towards its most turbulent season, with the introduction of Princess Diana – played by Emma Corrin – in Season 4 setting up what audiences already know to be a tragic story.

The most recent season also saw Gillian Anderson take on the role of Margaret Thatcher, with both characters, of course, playing a key part in the show.

Why are The Crown fans outraged?

For a new generation of people watching Diana’s story unfold, The Crown’s fourth season has been quite the eye-opener.

Though most are taking into consideration the fact that not all of the show is true, the difficult experiences Diana faced entering the royal family were reflected a lot in the show, making fans frustrated at her mistreatment.

Upon the season’s release, Twitter was soon flooded with reactions to each episode. One viewer said the show has made them “irrationally angry” while another added that Diana “deserved better”.

The scene where Diana has to work out who to curtsy to and in what order while the senior royals all stand around her laughing made me so irrationally angry I literally FELT her anxiety in that scene#TheCrown — Tayler 🌈 (@TayHaynes90) November 17, 2020

Wish Diana would have had the courage to walk away. She deserved better. Watching this is making me so annoyed, not at her though.#TheCrown #TheCrownSeason4 #TheCrownNetflix — ✨🌸call me Vee pls🌸✨ (@CityOfHushHush) November 15, 2020

It’s Heartbreaking that Princess Diana had to learn basic things about her future husband from his Mistress

And even more devastating that she got to see the print design of a bracelet he planned to give Camilla

And so cruel to ask Diana to meetCamilla#TheCrown #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/DpgdReZl7e — DuchessMeghanXo (@xo_duchess) November 16, 2020

Watching the newest season of the crown and I'm so angry, poor Diana was abused by the entire family — 🦋💀 (@spookyyginger) November 19, 2020

Others were less happy about how the royals were represented on-screen, highlighting the lack of truth behind the storyline. One person even accused the show of “peddling lies” to their viewers.

Eurgh The Crown would just be a much better drama if it was more faithful to real life. Charles and Camilla as borderline evil vs an angelic Diana is plain dull. Flawed, conflicted, multi-layered characters trying to make a crazy situation work would be SO much more watchable — Olivia Utley (@OliviaUtley) November 19, 2020

Big fan of @TheCrownNetflix not a big fan on how they have portrayed Charles and Di in season 4. Think we need to remember this is an entertainment show that isn’t true to life. Kinda disappointed 🤷‍♀️ #TheCrown #Netflix #Charles #Diana #Royals — Danielle (@miss_dani_lou) November 17, 2020

Started watching The Crown the Diana episodes. I watched 3 in 3 days and then decided to watch the documentary Diana in Her Own Words on Netflix. Seems The Crown is not being entirely accurate — Chloe Brooks (@BrooksChloe732) November 19, 2020

The actress behind the Princess of Wales has recently defended the new season, reminding viewers that the show is “fictionalized” during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s a difficult one,” she admitted. “I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction.”

How did Emma Corrin get the role?

Despite getting criticism from some, a lot of viewers have been impressed with Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana.

The actress was originally used as a stand-in, reading lines as Diana for a Camilla Parker Bowles casting call, according to Interview magazine. Though not an audition of sorts, Corrin still prepared as if it were one, most notably watching ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ around 15 times.

When she was finally offered the role, Corrin claimed she ‘nearly blacked out’, after having been compared to the famous princess multiple times while growing up. “There’s this theme throughout my life of Diana cropping up. It doesn’t feel ordinary,” she explained.

With such a positive audience response to her role in The Crown, Corrin will inevitably continue to progress in the industry.

However, with a change of cast for Season 5 of the show, it’s Elizabeth Debicki who will be taking over as Diana for the final two seasons, showing her in the later years before her death.

The Crown is available to stream now on Netflix and the next season is expected to arrive in 2022.