Princess Diana sparks outrage in The Crown Season 4 - Dexerto

 Princess Diana sparks outrage in The Crown Season 4
Princess Diana sparks outrage in The Crown Season 4

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:43

by Emma Soteriou
Princess Diana The Crown season 4
Netflix

Netflix

Fans are both upset and angry at the treatment of Princess Diana after watching Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown.

The Crown is gradually edging towards its most turbulent season, with the introduction of Princess Diana – played by Emma Corrin – in Season 4 setting up what audiences already know to be a tragic story.

The most recent season also saw Gillian Anderson take on the role of Margaret Thatcher, with both characters, of course, playing a key part in the show.

The Crown Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Netflix
Prince Charles and Princess Diana in The Crown

Why are The Crown fans outraged?

For a new generation of people watching Diana’s story unfold, The Crown’s fourth season has been quite the eye-opener.

Though most are taking into consideration the fact that not all of the show is true, the difficult experiences Diana faced entering the royal family were reflected a lot in the show, making fans frustrated at her mistreatment.

Upon the season’s release, Twitter was soon flooded with reactions to each episode. One viewer said the show has made them “irrationally angry” while another added that Diana “deserved better”.

Others were less happy about how the royals were represented on-screen, highlighting the lack of truth behind the storyline. One person even accused the show of “peddling lies” to their viewers.

The actress behind the Princess of Wales has recently defended the new season, reminding viewers that the show is “fictionalized” during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s a difficult one,” she admitted. “I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction.”

Emma Corrin Princess Diana in The Crown
Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in her famous wedding dress

How did Emma Corrin get the role?

Despite getting criticism from some, a lot of viewers have been impressed with Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana.

The actress was originally used as a stand-in, reading lines as Diana for a Camilla Parker Bowles casting call, according to Interview magazine. Though not an audition of sorts, Corrin still prepared as if it were one, most notably watching ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ around 15 times.

When she was finally offered the role, Corrin claimed she ‘nearly blacked out’, after having been compared to the famous princess multiple times while growing up. “There’s this theme throughout my life of Diana cropping up. It doesn’t feel ordinary,” she explained.

With such a positive audience response to her role in The Crown, Corrin will inevitably continue to progress in the industry.

However, with a change of cast for Season 5 of the show, it’s Elizabeth Debicki who will be taking over as Diana for the final two seasons, showing her in the later years before her death.

The Crown is available to stream now on Netflix and the next season is expected to arrive in 2022.

Chaos Walking first trailer shows Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in action

Published: 19/Nov/2020 14:06 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 14:10

by Daniel Megarry
Lionsgate

The first trailer for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s long-delayed sci-fi action thriller, Chaos Walking, has finally arrived.

Based on the 2008 novel, The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, the movie follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) as he discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet where all women have disappeared and men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force which puts all their thoughts on display.

With Viola’s life threatened in this dangerous and disorienting world, Todd will have to unlock his own inner power and discover the planet’s dark secrets as he attempts to protect her.

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking
Lionsgate
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in Chaos Walking

Ness co-wrote the screenplay alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford, with Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman directing.

The movie carries a pretty impressive ensemble cast: as well as Holland and Ridley, there are appearances from Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

You can watch the first action-packed trailer courtesy of IGN below. It shows the first meeting between Todd and Viola, as Holland’s shocked character says he has “never seen a girl before” and attempts to form an alliance, as well as plenty of action sequences.

Chaos Walking has been a long time coming, with principal photography completed way back in November 2017.

After a test screening received a poor response, the studio decided reshoots were the way forward, and filming was finally completed in 2019 after several delays caused by Holland and Ridley’s prior commitments.

Outside of Chaos Walking, Holland has some major roles coming up. As well as donning his spidey suit once again in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 sequel, he’s taking on the part of Nathan Drake in the highly-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games.

Chaos Walking is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 22, 2021.