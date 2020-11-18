 The Grand Tour Madagascar episode: A Massive Hunt trailer & release date - Dexerto
The Grand Tour Madagascar episode: A Massive Hunt trailer & release date

Published: 18/Nov/2020 10:57 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 11:20

by Daniel Megarry
Grand Tour Season 4
The Grand Tour

The long-awaited next episode of The Grand Tour finally has a release date – it’s hitting Amazon Prime Video on December 18, 2020.

Fans of the Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May-fronted series are in for a treat, as it’s been announced that the trio will return for another action-packed special episode before the year is out, and they’re heading overseas.

The episode, titled A Massive Hunt, takes the presenters to the islands of Reunion and Madagascar, where they’ll be “hunting for pirate treasures” while traversing unforgiving terrain in “some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built.”

Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt trailer

The trio will race three sports cars on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac – a ring road that’s built out in the sea – before taking on what’s been described as one of the most challenging roads in the world.

Fans have had a while to wait for this episode, as it’s been almost a year since the last episode, The Seamen Special, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2019, where the boys swapped cars for boats.

Filming for the new Madagascar special was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, and Clarkson has joked that he’s not too happy about having to share a ‘support bubble’ with his co-presenters.

In a selfie of the trio shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Of all the f***ing bubbles I could have ended up in.”

 

A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

While Clarkson, Hammond and May’s journey to Madagascar has taken longer than expected, fans will be glad to know there’s plenty more in store, including an episode filmed in Scotland and a previously-thwarted trip to Russia, which is still in the works.

Speaking to RadioTimes about their failed attempt to go to Russia, May explained: “I think it’s fairly well-known that we had a big trip to Russia planned, that is on hold for all the obvious reasons.

“It’s all been planned and we can definitely do it when the restrictions lift so nothing is canceled, it’s postponed.”

You can catch The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt on Amazon Prime Video from December 18, 2020.

YouTuber smashes his dad’s $3.5m Pagani hypercar in dramatic crash

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:07

by Kieran Bicknell
GGExotics crashes Pagani Huyara
YouTube: Blake Covington / GGExotics

Driving your parent’s car is always a risky business, but when that car is worth over 3 million dollars, it’s even more of a risk. Unfortunately for YouTuber GGExotics, that risk ended badly, after he totaled his dad’s Pagani Huyara Roadster. 

GGExotics has fast become well-known on YouTube thanks to his impressive car content. With his dad being a billionaire, Gage has access to a variety of iconic hypercars, including a Ferrari LaFerrari and Bugatti Chiron.

While the previously-mentioned hypercars are certainly impressive, the rarest car in the fleet was a purple Pagani Huyara Roadster. Costing around $3.5 million, it was also one of the most expensive cars that he owned.

GGExotics Pagani
YouTube: GG Exotics
The bodywork of the Huyara Roadster is made of intricate Carbon Fiber.

GGExotics crashes Pagani Huyara Roadster

Unfortunately, despite having driven the Huyara a number of times, including during a ‘life swap’ with YouTube star Tanner Fox, disaster struck the Pagani.

First reported by YouTuber Life Of Palos, Gage has reportedly crashed his father’s multi-million dollar Pagani.

Thankfully, everyone seems to be OK and no other vehicles appear to be involved, but the Huyara is in a bad way.

The footage shared by Life Of Palos shows the entire front end completely smashed up, with both front wheels significantly off the ground. Given that the body of the Huayra is made from Carbon Fiber, it’s not likely that it will be a repairable crash.

While the main thing is that everyone involved is OK, it has led to a number of people questioning whether a 17-year-old should be driving the $3.5m hypercar.

It is well-documented that he has prior experience driving cars such as this (thanks to the number of videos on his YouTube channel) but he has also shown himself driving at high speeds on public roads.

Not only that, but we imagine the insurance on such a vehicle would be sky-high. Given that the car is his fathers’, we can only hope that he was also insured on the car in the correct manner.

Whatever happens, it’ll be interesting to see if the car is repaired, or simply sent to the great hypercar scrapyard in the sky. No doubt we’ll be hearing more about the situation from those involved soon enough.