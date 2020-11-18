The Grand Tour Madagascar episode: A Massive Hunt trailer & release date - Dexerto

The long-awaited next episode of The Grand Tour finally has a release date – it’s hitting Amazon Prime Video on December 18, 2020.

Fans of the Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May-fronted series are in for a treat, as it’s been announced that the trio will return for another action-packed special episode before the year is out, and they’re heading overseas.

The episode, titled A Massive Hunt, takes the presenters to the islands of Reunion and Madagascar, where they’ll be “hunting for pirate treasures” while traversing unforgiving terrain in “some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built.”

Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt trailer

The trio will race three sports cars on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac – a ring road that’s built out in the sea – before taking on what’s been described as one of the most challenging roads in the world.

Fans have had a while to wait for this episode, as it’s been almost a year since the last episode, The Seamen Special, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2019, where the boys swapped cars for boats.

Filming for the new Madagascar special was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, and Clarkson has joked that he’s not too happy about having to share a ‘support bubble’ with his co-presenters.

In a selfie of the trio shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Of all the f***ing bubbles I could have ended up in.”

While Clarkson, Hammond and May’s journey to Madagascar has taken longer than expected, fans will be glad to know there’s plenty more in store, including an episode filmed in Scotland and a previously-thwarted trip to Russia, which is still in the works.

Speaking to RadioTimes about their failed attempt to go to Russia, May explained: “I think it’s fairly well-known that we had a big trip to Russia planned, that is on hold for all the obvious reasons.

“It’s all been planned and we can definitely do it when the restrictions lift so nothing is canceled, it’s postponed.”

You can catch The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt on Amazon Prime Video from December 18, 2020.