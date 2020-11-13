 Netflix reveal why so many original shows get canceled after one season - Dexerto
Netflix reveal why so many original shows get canceled after one season

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:09 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 11:10

by Daniel Megarry
Netflix

Netflix have offered an explanation as to why they appear to cancel so many of their original series after just one season.

The streaming service has given us some of the most successful shows of the last decade, from Orange Is The New Black to Stranger Things and beyond. But, it’s also gained a reputation for canceling shows prematurely, despite them showing potential.

In 2020 alone, Hilary Swank’s high-profile space drama Away, coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay With This, and the much-hyped revival of Jim Henson’s 1982 sci-fi classic The Dark Crystal have all been given the chop after just one season for various reasons.

Hilary Swank in Netflix's Away
Netflix
Despite having a big-name star, Away was canceled by Netflix after just one season

Netflix don’t reveal their streaming figures, but it’s generally understood by now that if a show is canceled early, and a specific reason hasn’t been provided, then it’s typically because it hasn’t performed as well as they expected.

Why do Netflix cancel so many shows?

During an appearance at the Paley International Council Summit, Netflix’s Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria attempted to offer an explanation as to why the service appears to cancel so many freshman shows.

“It’s always painful to cancel a show and nobody wants to do that. We order straight to series in the first rather than make pilots, which results sometimes in more season one cancelations,” she said according to Deadline.

“Even with that, I still believe a season order is still a better creative expression of a writer’s idea so I still think that’s the right model for us.”

Bajaria acknowledged it was “disproportionately” big news when Netflix cancels a show, in contrast to other TV networks or streaming platforms, but said Netflix have a renewal rate of 67% when it comes to “season twos and more”, citing shows like The Crown and Grace & Frankie as popular examples.

I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix
Netflix
I Am Not Okay With This was canceled after one season due to the ongoing global health crisis

Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos offered another explanation as to why it seems like they cancel more shows than anyone else. He argued they’re being judged against the “old way of doing things” instead of being forgiven for taking a more modern approach.

“It seems like in this new age of television, the business model is a little different. The things that marked success prior to Netflix really had been getting to syndication, that was the goal and anything that didn’t get to 100 episodes or past the four seasons didn’t feel like a success,” he said.

“Whereas I think many shows can be a success for being exactly what they are and you could tell that story in two seasons or one season or five seasons. I think it gets talked about so much because it’s measured against the old way of doing things.”

Upset that Netflix have canceled your favorite series? You’re not alone. We’ve compiled a list of every single show canceled by the streaming service in 2020, from Sabrina to The Society, right here.

Diego Luna is preparing to film Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off series

Published: 13/Nov/2020 13:01

by Daniel Megarry
Rogue One Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
Disney

Diego Luna is preparing to reprise his Cassian Andor role as filming for the Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off series approaches.

Following the massive success of The Mandalorian, Disney are looking towards more Star Wars spin-off shows for their streaming service, including long-awaited series based on the characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.

Luna first appeared as Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, although his character was killed off at the end of the movie. The upcoming Disney+ spin-off series is expected to be a prequel story, which will be set five years before the events of Rogue One.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

The show, which has been described as a “spy thriller” by Disney and will also see the return of droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), was first announced two years ago, although things have been pretty quiet since then.

Filming was supposed to start in June 2020, but that was pushed back due to script rewrites and issues caused by the ongoing global health crisis, like many other big Hollywood projects.

Diego Luna is getting ready to film the Rogue One spin-off

But a new update from Luna has provided hope for fans. In a video shared on Twitter, the actor says (in Spanish) that he’s currently in London preparing to once again step into the role of Cassian Andor, and that filming will begin soon.

Fans are understandably excited about the news, with one writing on Reddit, “I’m so freaking hyped for this show. I love Cassian and this will always be my favorite time period of Star Wars.” Another joked, “This and Kenobi are why I’m still subscribed [to Disney+].”

Details around the series are being kept under wraps, but we’ve had some exciting cast announcements this year. Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona are all joining the show in currently-unknown roles. We also know Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes will direct the first three episodes.

Cassian Andor isn’t the only character from the Star Wars universe who’s getting their own Disney+ spin-off series. We’ve also got an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.