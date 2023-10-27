Death’s Game K-drama: Everything we know from cast, plot, release date and more

While Netflix, Disney+, and Viki have their K-drama schedule ready for eager fans, there’s one K-drama that has had fans in a chokehold for months since its initial announcement – Death’s Game.

What happens when you try to cheat death itself? Death’s Game is a well-anticipated fantasy K-drama about a man forced to deal with the repercussions of toying with life and death. The K-drama generated buzz thanks to its long list of star-studded actors set to make appearances as different versions of the male lead.

From Seo In-guk, Parasite’s Park So-dam to Alchemy of Souls Go Yoon-jung, Death’s Game will be an actor extravaganza with a storyline to match. Fans should prepare themselves for a thrill ride as the K-drama will tackle emotional themes like suicide, death, prejudice, failures, and what it means to live life.

Here’s everything we know about the webtoon-based K-drama from its expected release and its full cast.

Death’s Game: What’s the K-drama about?

A man riddled with bad luck sees no reason to continue on with life. But his easy dismissal of life angers death herself, who decides to teach the man a lesson in a unique yet never-ending punishment.

Choi Yi-jae has been struck with ill after as he’s unable to find a job and his ex-girlfriend wants nothing to do with him anymore. To make matters worse, he lost all his money in a Bitcoin scam. He decides to die by suicide, but the mere act of ending his life angers death. In return, she decides he must experince death over and over again.

He must go through 13 lives. Each time he wakes up, he wakes up as a different person on the cusp of death. If Yi-jae is able to find a way to survive, he can live out the rest of his life as that person.

The K-drama is based on an original webtoon by Lee Woon-sik and Gul-chan. It’s been well loved by global fans and was made available in 10 languages.

Death’s Game: Who’s in the cast?

In the leading roles of Cho Yi-jae is Doom at Your Service actor Seo In-guk, with Parasite actor Park So-dam as Death. Here’s the full cast list:

Seo In-guk as Cho Yi-jae

Park So-dam as Death

Go Yoon-jung as Jung Ji-soo

Kim Ji-hoon as Park Tae-woo

Kim Jae-wook as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Lee Do-hyun as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Jang Seung-jo as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Choi Si-wan as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Lee Jae-wook as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Sung Hoon as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Oh Jung-se as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Kim Kang-hoon as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)

Yoo In-soo as Choi Yi-jae (reincarnation)



Death’s Game: When is the K-drama release date

Details of Death’s Game release schedule are far and few, with an expected release in December 2023.

The K-drama was originally scheduled to release in November with a Naver article revealing it has been changed to December. For now, there’s no specific release date.

When it comes to where fans will be able to stream Death’s Game, its eight episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Death’s Game: Is there an official trailer?

Fans will have to wait a bit for the official teaser and trailer for Death’s Game. For now, TVING released a character video and an official poster. Check it out below:

Head here for more K-drama news and here for more TV & Movies news.