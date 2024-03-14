Signal fans need Season 2 to answer wild K-drama cliffhanger

A Signal Season 2 has been confirmed to be in the works, with fans roaring in glee over the possibility of its first-season cliffhanger finally being answered.

The K-drama was released in 2016 with a total of 16 episodes and received critical acclaim for its storyline and cast. It focused on a crime thriller that bridged between the current time and the 80s.

Lee Je-hoon starred as criminal profiler Park Hae-young. As a child, he witnessed his classmate getting kidnapped and never being seen again. While police swore the suspect was a man, they refused to believe his testimony of it being a woman. Years later, he gets involved in a misunderstanding and is taken to the police station.

When leaving he hears a walkie-talkie, but on the other end is a detective from 2000. He’s investigating the kidnapping, and the two work together to solve the case alongside Detective Soo-hyun. But Signal Season 1 had a cliffhanger that fans might finally get answers to in Season 2.

What happened during the finale?

Signal Season 1 finale leaves a big cliffhanger on how the events of the present are meant to be as it ends revealing Jae-han is alive and in hiding due to a different reality.

The K-drama is far too complicated to get into extreme detail without having watched it from the beginning. By Episode 16, Hae-young is on the brink of death in his timeline but wakes up perfectly fine. He soon realizes something changed in Jae-han’s timeline to change his drastically.

He soon learns in this new timeline, that the walkie-talkie isn’t at the precinct and no one recognizes him. More importantly, he learns Jae-han has gone missing for 15 years after being accused of murder. For Hae-young, something isn’t right. He believes Jae-han would never kill and is likely being framed.

The finale jumps between the two timelines with Hae-young uncovering more clues and a floppy disk left behind to him. He finds Soo-hyun and realizes her memories have also changed. Together, they realize Hae-young’s father must have helped Jae-han in the past.

They speculate he’s holding off in a mental facility and have to get to him quickly, but their connection through the walkie-talkie no longer works. Hae-young deduces someone else has been communicating with him from the future and warned him of a specific date.

Signal ends with the back of a man looking out a window wearing a medical gown. The man turns to reveal its Jae-han and he’s held onto the walkie-talkie.

Fans want answers to Signal finale

Per the finale, the K-drama was left on an open-ended cliffhanger. The case is still ongoing, but now there are new details in play. After all, whatever happens in the past affects the future.

According to a fan on MyDramaList, Signal’s finale is much more complicated. It implies that multiple parallel worlds are happening at once depending on the outcome of certain events. The worlds can either reset or go into an infinite loop.

Regardless, fans want their answers and hope Signal Season 2 will give it to them.

“signal season 2 announcement after they left us with a cliffhanger 8 YEARS AGO is actually crazy like i’ve been waiting for their return for almost a decade,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

“Waaaaaaaaaa I do love this series and really wished there was a sequel and now this Time to rewatch season 1,” said another fan.

Signal Season 2 has no official release date, but fans can look forward the the return of Squid Game and a possible A Shop For Killers Season 2.