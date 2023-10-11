My Demon: Release date, cast, plot & more

A marriage contract with a handsome demon doesn’t sound too bad as K-drama fans have eagerly awaited Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung’s fantasy romance My Demon.

K-dramas have a reputation for developing dazzling fantasy romances like Goblin, Bride of Habeak, and Doom at Your Service. But this time, My Demon focuses on a demon male lead, and who better to play the role than Song Kang.

My Demon has been on every fan’s must-watch list since its announcement in January of 2023, and sneak peeks from filming on set. With Song Kang also ready to star in Sweet Home Season 2 by the end of the year, fans will get a double dose of the actor.

With only a few months left until My Demon, its official release date has been confirmed. Here’s everything to know about the K-drama.

My Demon has officially been announced to premiere on November 24, 2023.

The fantasy K-drama will follow a weekly release schedule with a new episode every Friday and Saturday on SBS. My Demon will also be released at 10 pm KST/ 9 am EST / 6 am PST. For now, the total episode count is unknown, but based on K-drama guidelines it can either be 12 to 16 episodes.

When it comes to global streaming, My Demon is speculated to premiere on Netflix. But the streaming platform hasn’t made an official announcement.

My Demon cast: Who’s in the K-drama?

Sweet Home actor Song Kang and 20th Century Girl star Kim Yoo-jung will play the leading roles in My Demon K-drama.

Fans are more than excited for the two characters to appear on screen together. The obvious height difference between the two characters has fans swooning, with Kang standing at 6’1″ and Kim at 5’5″. My Demon will be Kim’s latest role since Netflix’s 20th Century Girl, with Kang having starred in Forecasting Love and Weather. Read the full cast list below:

Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee

Song Kang as Jung Gu-won

Lee Sang-yi

Lee Yoon-ji as Noh Soo-an

My Demon plot: What is the K-drama about?

Get ready for a fun and dark romance as My Demon focuses on a hundreds-year-old demon who loses his powers when crossing paths with a cold chaebol heir.

Do Do-hee is the successor of Mirae Group and a cynical and cold chaebol heir. Learning the harsh reality of what life is like at a young age, she became cynical about love. Her life dramatically changes when she meets the handsome demon Gu-won and enters into a contract marriage with him.

For Gu-won, everything is on the line with Do-hee. For over 200 years, Gu-won has made deals with humans that are dangerous yet sweet. There’s nothing like falling for the charm of a handsome demon who will hold your soul as collateral. But Gu-won faces turmoil when he loses his powers after meeting Do-hee. With no other choice and the risk of fading away, he stays by her side.

Will the demon be the one to change Do-hee’s ways and warm her heart with love?

Is there a My Demon trailer?

K-drama fans will have to keep their eyes peeled as SBS nor Netflix has released an official trailer for My Demon.

The most fans have seen are glimpses of the two actors on set. For now, fans can likely expect a trailer by the end of October or early November. With the official release date, it’s likely that production is close to finishing the K-drama and its official PR content.

