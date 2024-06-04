Bloodhounds Season 2 set to cast major K-pop star as villain

K-drama fans never expected a Bloodhounds Season 2, but excitement has built for a new storyline with K-pop star Rain in talks to join the cast.

One of 2023’s most well-received Netflix K-dramas was Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi’s Bloodhounds, a show in which two young boxers go up against a crime ring and loan shark who prey on people in financial distress.

Park Sung-woong starred as the lead villain Kim Myeong-gil, but for Bloodhounds Season 2, a new evil is in town. According to STARNEWS, Rain is in talks to join the second season as the main antagonist following Park.

Netflix commented on the possible casting stating, “Rain is in positive discussions for the second season of ‘Bloodhounds,’ but nothing has been decided yet.” Rain’s agency also stated, “nothing is finalized yet.”

If the K-pop star and actor takes on the role, it will be his first role as a villain. While generating a fanbase as a singer, Rain has a reputable list of on-screen roles.

He’s starred in K-dramas like Come Back Mister, Welcome 2 Life, and Ghost Doctor. He will soon star in Disney+’s Red Swan alongside 18 Again actor Kim Ha-neul. For Bloodhounds Season 2, no details have been released about its storyline or the backstory of Rain’s possible character.

The K-drama’s finale ended on a good note, with both leading characters enacting justice against the loan shark and helping the people who were wronged by him.

With Woo and Sang both returning for the new season, there might be a few possibilities. It could be that taking down Kim created a domino effect in a much larger criminal organization.

Rain’s villain character could be an even higher-up boss who wants his own revenge against the two lead characters for taking back the money. K-drama fans will have to wait and see, as production was reported to start later this year.

Bloodhounds is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out what Netflix has in store for 2024 and the most anticipated K-dramas.